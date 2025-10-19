Pro Wrestling WWE

Pro Wrestling

CM Punk Gets Matching Tattoos With 2 Other WWE Superstars

Tattoos have been a part of professional wrestling for a long time now. Stars like The Undertaker, Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy and CM Punk have ink on most of their body. Now there are some questionable tattoo choices wrestlers have made in the past (looking at you, Cody Rhodes), but for the most part, tattoos complement someone’s look.

Some stars keep adding more ink to their tattoo collection, and it looks like Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, and Raquel Rodriguez did just that. These three wrestlers got matching tattoos while working the WWE SuperShow Japan event this month.

CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, And Raquel Rodriguez Got Matching Tattoos In Japan

For those who don’t know, WWE traveled to Japan on October 17 and 18 for their two SuperShows in the country at the Ryogoku Kokugikan Sumo Hall in Tokyo. CM Punk headlined both shows, teaming up with Shinsuke Nakamura to defeat Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker on the last day.

AJ Styles was also a part of this tour, and it was a big night for him, considering he’s super famous in Japan. The Phenomenal One is retiring next year and this was the last time he was wrestling in Japan.

Following the show, Rhea Ripley posted about her time in Japan and revealed that she got matching tattoos of Osumōsan (sumo wrestler) with CM Punk and Raquel Rodriguez with the date October 18 written in Japanese. Their tattoos were done by a Korean artist named Joy at the IMJ Tattoo studio located in Shinjuku, Tokyo.

You can see Rhea’s post below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rhea Ripley (@rhearipley_wwe)

All three of these wrestlers have a good chunk of their bodies covered in tattoos. This is probably the first matching tattoo Punk got with Rhea, but it’s just one of the many that Raquel shares with The Nightmare.

Since it’s just a small tattoo, most fans wouldn’t even notice it, and WWE likely didn’t have any objections to it either. Last year when Ripley talked to TalkSport’s Alex McCarthy, she revealed that she wants to be the “most tattooed human ever” and she’s been trying to get more ink done, but WWE isn’t approving any tattoos on her upper body.

She said:

“My dream since being a little girls is to be the most tattooed human ever. I just love tattoos, I don’t know why! I’ve always loved them. But, unfortunately for me, WWE isn’t clearing my upper body [for tattoos] – that’s why I wear pants! I got pants so I wouldn’t have to clear my tattoos because you can’t see them. I’m trying to finish my leg sleeves, then hopefully I can convince people to let me get my arm sleeves and other stuff, but we’ll see how that goes [laughs].” (H/T Fightful)

CM Punk Headlined Both Nights Of WWE’s SuperShow Japan

On the first day of the show, Rhea Ripley teamed up with Iyo Sky to take on The Kabuki Warriors. Raquel Rodriguez lost her Women’s World Title match against Stephanie Vaquer. And CM Punk defeated Dominik Mysterio via disqualification in an Intercontinental Championship match. In their match, Raquel and Roxanne interfered, which resulted in a technical victory for The Cult of Personality.

The next night, Ripley, Sky, and Rodriguez faced Vaquer in a fatal 4-way match for the Women’s World Title, but the champ retained her title. Punk teamed up with Nakamura to defeat The Vision’s Breakker and Reed.

Ishaan Sharma has been following wrestling ever since he was 8. That was over a decade ago. He loves to write about this pretend sport and has worked with online publications such as Sportskeeda and TheSportster, where he shared his insights about the wrestling business.

