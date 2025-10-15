CM Punk Asks Fans To Stop Harassing Him At Airports And Hotels In Instagram Stories

Fans wanting to meet their favorite wrestlers isn’t weird. There’s a reason Meet & Greet events and VIP packages for premium live events are a thing in wrestling. Unfortunately, for a lot of wrestlers, such as CM Punk and others, it’s hard to go outside without being hounded by fans asking for an autograph or just wanting to meet them.

Outside of meet and greets or live events where fans are encouraged to interact with wrestlers, this sort of behavior can come across as a bit creepy. At the end of the day, wrestlers are also humans who just want to feel safe and not have to worry about being approached by fans in random places.

Many wrestlers have called out these so-called fans for this behavior, and have repeatedly asked them to stay away when they’re not at their job. Unfortunately, it seems like another such incident happened with CM Punk, who has once again asked everyone not to follow him at airports and hotels.

CM Punk Calls Out Fans Again On Instagram

Writing on his Instagram Stories, The Cult of Personality called such fans “stalkers” who keep harassing wrestlers by following them everywhere they go. He said:

“We unfortunately have to have this conversation again. Do not turn up at airports. Do not show up at hotels. I cannot believe I have to say this. DO NOT FOLLOW PEOPLE. You’ve repeatedly been politely told no, respect it. You are not a fan, you are a stalker and will be treated as such. Respect the boundaries. Stop harassing people.”

This isn’t the first time Punk has had to post this. Even back in September, he reminded fans to respect his privacy and leave him alone at airports. There was also an instance where a fan inappropriately touched Punk near ringside, even after being told not to. Unfortunately, these incidents are common among wrestlers despite being warned multiple times.

More recently, Rhea Ripley was also swarmed by fans in Paris who were looking to take selfies with her as she was getting into her cab. Ripley called these fans out and asked them to “not swarm me or anyone like a pack of rabid zombies,” but it seems like some fans haven’t learned to respect other people’s boundaries yet.

WWE recently visited Perth, Australia, for the Crown Jewel premium live event. CM Punk was also part of this tour, and while he didn’t wrestle at the PLE, he did show up on the next Raw for a triple threat match against LA Knight and Jey Uso to become the #1 contender Seth Rollins’ World Heavyweight Title.

Rollins and CM Punk have been feuding for a while now, and now that The Vision has turned on Rollins, there’s a good chance The Cult of Personality could actually succeed again in his pursuit of championship gold.