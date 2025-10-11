WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Results: John Cena Defeats AJ Styles In Australia

WWE returned to Perth, Australia, after almost two years for their Crown Jewel premium live event. John Cena vs AJ Styles was one of the most anticipated matches of this show, as this was The Cenation Leader’s final match overseas.

Cena now only has four more dates left before retirement. Considering his last match against Brock Lesnar received a ton of criticism from fans, WWE made sure that people enjoyed John Cena vs AJ Styles. It was a long match, and both stars didn’t leave any stone unturned. Here’s how things went down at Crown Jewel.

John Cena Gets His 100th PLE Victory At Crown Jewel

Nobody likes it when wrestlers just spam finishers after finishers in a match. However, this bout was certainly an exception. Both wrestlers did everything they could to take each other out, and in the process of doing so, they also paid tribute to a lot of their past opponents and legends.

Cena paid tribute to stars like Bray Wyatt (Sister Abigail), Randy Orton (RKO), The Undertaker (Tombstone Piledriver), Chris Jericho (Walls of Jericho), and many more during this matchup. Styles also used finishers of his past opponents, such as Sting (Scorpion Death Drop), Samoa Joe (Coquina Clutch), Christopher Daniels (Angel’s Wings), and more.

By no means was this the best match of their careers, but it was definitely the most fun one out of their previous matchups.

The match finally ended when Styles jumped off the top ropes, and Cena caught him and delivered a Tombstone Piledriver and then an Attitude Adjustment to get the pinfall victory.

John Cena Vs AJ Styles Was A Rivalry Built Entirely Online

This entire feud was built over social media, with both wrestlers (in kayfabe) asking Triple H to book it for Crown Jewel. Fans were also invested in this storyline because both stars stole the show the last time they feuded with each other. And they didn’t disappoint this time either. Following his victory, Cena now has 100 PLE victories in his WWE career.

Cena’s next appearance is in two days on Monday Night Raw, also in Perth. Then WWE will return to his hometown of Boston, Massachusetts, on November 10. Cena will only work one more PLE now, Survivor Series on November 29, so it’ll be interesting to see who Cena ends up sharing the ring with next. There are rumors that his final match could end up being against Gunther, who has shown interest in facing the legend. Did you enjoy John Cena vs AJ Styles at Crown Jewel?