Darby Allin Has No Regrets Over Short AEW World Title Reign

One of the biggest moments of Darby Allin’s wrestling career came at AEW Dynamite: Spring BreakThru, when he defeated MJF to become the AEW World Champion. Not many people had expected Allin to win the big one at this event.

He kept the AEW World Title on his waist for 39 days, and during that time, Darby defended the belt 8 times before he lost it back to MJF at Double or Nothing 2026. While many fans believe Darby should’ve kept the title for longer, the wrestler himself doesn’t regret anything about his short title reign.

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Darby Allin Wouldn’t Change A Single Thing About His Championship Reign

While appearing on The Mark Hoke Show recently, Darby Allin discussed his AEW World Title reign. He said that he doesn’t have any regrets about it. Fans can read his full comment below:

“I have no regrets with that. I was burning the candle at both ends, but I have no regrets at all because you live by the sword, you die by the sword. So a short and sweet championship run, that’s my motto in life. You just got to bring it, man. But I honestly have no regrets. I would not change a single thing.”

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You can also watch Darby’s appearance on The Mark Hoke Show in the embed below:

Darby is considered one of the four pillars of AEW, alongside MJF, Sammy Guevara, and Jack Perry. He joined the company back in April 2019 and previously fought for the AEW World Championship many times but was unsuccessful in winning it.

After losing his AEW World Title, Darby began a rivalry with Kevin Knight for the TNT Championship. Knight had attacked Darby following his Double or Nothing match. Darby recently challenged Knight for the title at the upcoming AEW All In pay-per-view in London in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

Do you want to see Darby win the TNT Title from Kevin Knight at All In London this year?

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For more on Darby Allin and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

Main image credit: AEW