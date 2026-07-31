Gunther Explains Why He Likes To Be Part Of “Special Occasion” Matches In WWE

Gunther explains why he likes to do “special occasion” matches in WWE. Over the past few years, Gunther has had several notable moments in wrestling. He has retired legends such as Gunther, John Cena, and AJ Styles. All of these retirements took place since last year, and that’s a huge feat for anyone to achieve in wrestling.

Despite the fact that many fans feel WWE hasn’t utilized Gunther properly, despite him being the guy to retire fan-favorite wrestlers, and that he should go after World Titles in the company, he doesn’t think this idea would work all the time.

Also read: Brock Lesnar’s SummerSlam Match With Oba Femi May Not Be His Last WWE Match

Gunther Talks About Not Being In The Title Scene In WWE

Speaking with Complex for a new interview, Gunther shared his perspective on not being in the title picture constantly in WWE. He said that while winning the World Title should be every wrestler’s goal, there are only two such titles in WWE but a lot of wrestlers, so one wouldn’t be satisfied if they only cared about the “big titles.”

“Obviously, the big title is every wrestler’s goal. That’s what we’re doing it for – championships, you wanna be the best in the world. Everybody should strive for that. That being said, if you’re only satisfied once you’re in that top picture or competing for that title, then you’re not gonna be satisfied very often because there’s only two titles and there’s a lot of us guys. So you won’t be able to do it all the time.” (h/t Wrestletalk)

He then explained why he likes being part of the “special occasion” matches, such as his matches against John Cena or Pat McAfee.

“I like to do those special occasion matches if that makes sense. I think all the matches I had with Goldberg, Cena, AJ, are good examples. Even Pat McAfee. Those are matches in a different light in a different situation, and I see that as a challenge because at the end of the day, you’ve gotta entertain the viewer and do good for the business and the sport of pro-wrestling. I like those challenges and I like being in those special moments, and making them exciting as well.”

Also read: Nick Aldis Says WWE Is Working To Introduce Fans To His Pre-WWE Career

Gunther is currently scheduled to face Nick Aldis at WWE SummerSlam.

For more on Gunther and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

Main image credit: WWE