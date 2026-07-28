Seth Rollins Almost Gave Away His MITB Cash In Against CM Punk Last Year, But Becky Lynch Stopped Him

Seth Rollins almost came out wearing his gear for his Money in the Bank cash-in against CM Punk last year, but there was one person who told him this wouldn’t be a good idea. That person was none other than “The Man” Becky Lynch.

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Seth Rollins Won Money In The Bank 2025

Seth Rollins became Mr. Money in the Bank last year, which granted him a contract to challenge for a title in WWE. Most people use it to cash in against a World Champion, and Rollins did the same. In his case, however, the company portrayed it as the “Ruse of the Century.” That’s because, before his cash-in, Rollins was “injured” in WWE, meaning there was no chance of him cashing in his briefcase when he did.

It happened at SummerSlam, shortly after the CM Punk vs Gunther match for the World Heavyweight Championship. Punk became the new champion, and shortly after, Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins showed up. Rollins was still faking his injury at that time, as he appeared on crutches and braces. This was only an act, as moments later, he would cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase and defeat Punk for the title.

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Becky Lynch Told Seth Rollins Not To Come In His Gear

When Rollins appeared alongside Heyman, he wasn’t wearing his in-ring gear. But this wasn’t part of WWE’s original plan for him, as Rollins and Lynch said on The Rish Eisen Show recently. WWE wanted Rollins to wear his gear before the cash-in took place, but his wife, Becky Lynch, was against this idea as it would have instantly given away what was going to happen that night.

“I was a staunch believer that you shouldn’t be in your gear,” said Becky Lynch. “They wanted you in your gear, and I was like, ‘Eh, he can’t be in his gear.”

“Yeah, the initial was, ‘Oh, you’re coming out because you’re cashing-in, you know,” Rollins said. You have to be in your gear because it’s gonna be a match.’ And she was like, ‘Absolutely not. If you’re in your gear, then they know. It’s a dead giveaway. Don’t do it.’ I didn’t know. Always listen to The Man.”

His victory at SummerSlam made Rollins a 4-time World Champion in WWE.

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