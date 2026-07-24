WWE Officials Expect AEW To Make A Big Push In US During WrestleMania Week

Next year’s WWE WrestleMania will take place in Saudi Arabia, Riyadh. So far, an official date for when the event is scheduled to take place hasn’t been announced, but one can expect the premium live event to take place between late March and early April.

This will be the first WrestleMania to take place outside of North America. Every year, around WrestleMania week, a lot of other promotions also hold their shows to capitalize on the high demand.

But since next year’s show takes place in the Middle East, this leaves an opportunity for AEW to hold an event in North America around WrestleMania week instead.

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WWE Officials Expect AEW To Have Significant Presence In The United States Next Year During WrestleMania Week

The current expectation among some WWE officials is for AEW to have a “significant presence” in the United States during WrestleMania week. This report comes from WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select.

“Some WWE officials are expecting Tony Khan and AEW to have a significant presence somewhere in the USA during WrestleMania 43 weekend.”

AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with Q93, where he was asked if he’s considered running an AEW show in the United States around this time. He said it’s “certainly something to consider,” but didn’t confirm anything specific.

“Certainly something to consider. I get asked that question all the time, so it would make you think that there could be opportunities.”

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NXT Stand and Deliver and AAA Eternal Glory will take place during WrestleMania week next year, and these shows will be held at the Infosys Theater in Madison Square Garden. Additionally, WWE will also hold watch parties for WrestleMania at the Infosys Theater while the show takes place in Saudi Arabia.

Are you expecting All Elite Wrestling to book a big event to fill the void in the United States around WrestleMania 43?

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For more on WrestleMania 43 and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

Main image credit: AEW