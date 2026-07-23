Dragon Lee Calls For Gunther Rematch After Mask Tearing Incident On WWE Raw

While Gunther is currently scheduled for a singles match against the SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis at WWE SummerSlam this year, it seems there’s another wrestler already waiting for a rematch.

For those who don’t know, Gunther had a match with Dragon Lee during the March 2, 2026 edition of Monday Night Raw. This match saw Gunther humiliate Dragon Lee by ripping his mask, which is disrespectful to the lucha libre culture.

Dragon Lee Wants Another Match With Gunther

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, he was asked about this match. Lee said he never had another opportunity to face Gunther since this incident, but he wants that rematch.

“I know, it’s a culture. This is for respect of our culture, you have to always cover your face. You will not see any wrestler in Mexico showing the face, but that was tough. Actually, was some of my best matches I ever had. Gunther is a great wrestler, but I need to wrestle with him again, because after that, I didn’t have a chance to wrestle him again. I hope I can get my second opportunity; it means so much. When he takes off my mask, it’s not respectful. Yes, many pictures on social media, but it’s not my real face, because I was covered. You can’t see my face. I’m handsome, no worries!”

You can watch the full interview below:

Wrestlers trying to unmask luchadores isn’t uncommon. It’s usually the heels that do this in order to gain heat, but this is a trope a lot of fans believe is overdone in wrestling.

As previously mentioned, Gunther is set to face Nick Aldis at this year’s SummerSlam Premium Live Event. This will be Aldis’ first match in 3 years. SummerSlam will stream on ESPN (US) and Netflix (Internationally). Who do you think should win this match?

For more on Dragon Lee, Gunther and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

Main image credit: Imago