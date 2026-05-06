Corey Graves Calls CM Punk Vs Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 42 One Of The Greatest Main Events In History

At WrestleMania 42, Roman Reigns dethroned CM Punk to win his 7th World Championship in WWE. This was Night 2’s main event match, which was well received by the audience, contrary to Night 1’s headliner bout between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton.

While a lot of fans are upset that Reigns won the title again, mainly because The Original Tribal Chief rarely defends or works the weekly shows when not involved in a big feud, the match itself received praise from most people, including WWE Raw commentator Corey Graves.

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Corey Graves Shares His Thoughts On CM Punk Vs Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 42

Speaking to Bill Apter recently, Corey Graves discussed CM Punk and Roman Reigns’ WrestleMania match this year for the World Heavyweight Championship. Graves believes that this was one of the greatest main events in the history of WrestleMania.

Now that’s not an unpopular opinion because many people share the same belief with Corey Graves.

“I thought CM Punk and Roman Reigns was one of the greatest WrestleMania main events in the history of the 42 years of WrestleMania. I think they told a beautiful, rich story, with physicality, with emotion. Their emotions on their face, the eyes told the story as much as the physicality and destroying ringside tables and things like that. I thought that was a true clinic, a master class in what professional wrestling should be.” (H/T Fightful)

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Roman Reigns is currently feuding with Jacob Fatu on WWE programming. Both wrestlers will have a title match at the upcoming Backlash PLE.

The champ is currently scheduled for all the upcoming Monday Night Raw, as well as Backlash and Clash in Italy. He was originally advertised for every Raw in June as well, but it was later revealed to be a “clerical error” on their end by PWInsider.

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On the other hand, CM Punk hasn’t been seen on WWE television since the Raw after WrestleMania, where he discussed his title loss against Reigns and also teased a future storyline with The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes. Many fans have speculated that this could be foreshadowing for next year’s WrestleMania main event.

Do you agree with Corey Graves’ thoughts about this match?

Main image credit: WWE