Trick Williams Reveals Lil Yachty Wants To Wrestle In WWE

Trick Williams reveals Lil Yachty wants to have a match in WWE. In the build to WrestleMania 42, Williams brought Lil Yachty to accompany him on television following Sami Zayn’s United States Title victory against Carmelo Hayes in March.

Unlike some other celebrity involvements at WrestleMania, such as Pat McAfee and Jelly Roll, there hasn’t been much backlash regarding Yachty’s involvement in storylines. It’s likely because he’s not the main focal point in Trick’s storylines.

Following WrestleMania, Lil Yachty announced that he’s here to stay. Now his friend Trick Williams has revealed that the rapper wants to get into the ring and have a match.

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Trick Williams Says Lil Yachty Wants To Become One Of The Boys

Trick Williams was a recent guest on Stephanie McMahon’s What’s Your Story? Podcast, where he discussed Lil Yachty. The US Champion says Yachty doesn’t want to take any shortcuts. He wants to be “one of the boys.”

“This what he told me, he says, ‘Trick, I can’t believe they’re letting me do WrestleMania with you. I don’t want to take no shortcuts, I don’t want to go straight to the top. I want to go to Delaware, I want to go to Baton Rouge, I want to be one of the boys. I love this business, I’ve been watching this for years.’

“He wants to be one of the boys. Like we talk sometimes 2 o’clock in the morning. Lash has had enough, she has had enough (laughs). (H/t Wrestletalk)

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Trick Williams further says that both of them have a desire to become excellent in their craft. They want people to feel magic with their work, just like fans did during the Attitude Era.

The wrestler then says that Lil Yachty wants to have an actual match in the ring and that he’s going to get in shape so he can perform. During the podcast, Williams also discussed his alliance with Carmelo Hayes in NXT, saying it was his job to make Hayes look better, and that’s something Yachty is doing for him now.

Yachty has been a lifelong wrestling fan. Almost a decade ago, there was an interview where he expressed his wish to join WWE in the future. Looks like he’s finally gotten that chance.

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Do you want to see Lil Yachty make his WWE debut in the future?

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