These Wrestlers Departed WWE Only To Return In Less Than A Year

It’s never a good thing when people lose their jobs, whether it’s someone working in retail or even a WWE wrestler. There have been numerous instances in the past where wrestlers have been let go from WWE (releasing them from their contracts, not renewing their deals, etc.) when they were regularly featured on television.

There’s a saying in wrestling that you should never say never. Unless a wrestler seriously burns a bridge with the promotion, there’s always a chance they could return in the future. The following wrestlers departed WWE at some point and were re-signed in less than a year.

Also read: These Wrestlers Walked Out On Their Promotions Mid-Contract

R-Truth

Im sorry to inform you all. I just got released from WWE. I want to thank WWE for the ride, but MOSTLY I want to thank each and EVERYONE OF YOU who was along for the ride, Thank you for all the love, support, and appreciation you have given me over the years. Thank you 🙏🏾 — Ron Killings (@RonKillings) June 1, 2025

R-Truth is one of the most respected wrestling veterans on the WWE main roster. He’s been around for way too long and usually works as a comedy relief today. He doesn’t take up the spotlight from anyone else, and fans always enjoy seeing his bits as well. But back in June 2025, R-Truth informed fans that he was being released from the company.

It was later reported that, actually, his deal was expiring, and the company chose not to renew it. Nevertheless, the news made headlines and led to a huge backlash from fans worldwide. A #WeWantTruth became trending online, and fans also chanted the same on shows.

He was released on June 1 and later returned at Money in the Bank, which took place a week later. Truth attacked John Cena during the main event, allowing Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso to win their tag team match.

Dakota Kai

Dakota Kai was released last May by WWE. This was her second release from the company. Kai did an interview recently, where she discussed both of her releases and explained why the last one felt like a shocker to her. She was being used on and off on WWE programming, and didn’t expect to be cut from the roster.

Also read: Dakota Kai Reveals Why 2025 WWE Release Came As A Shock To Her

While Kai still hasn’t returned to WWE since last year, her first release was a bit different. In April 2022, she was let go and returned just a few months later during SummerSlam in July.

Dexter Lumis

On the same day as Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis was also released from his contract by WWE. His final match at that time took place in NXT, where he and Duke Hudson lost to Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) in an NXT Tag Team Championship match.

Later in August, Lumis made his return to the company and started a feud with The Miz. Following WrestleMania 42, WWE released Lumis again, along with several other members of the roster.

Drake Maverick

Drake Maverick was part of the COVID-19 budget cuts. After learning about this, the wrestler posted a very emotional message on social media. His release was also used as part of the NXT Interim Cruiserweight Championship tournament. While Maverick couldn’t win in the finals, he was still offered a new contract by Triple H in June 2020.

His second release came in November 2021, but he returned to WWE again, where he still works in a backstage role.

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