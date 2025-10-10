Report: Many WWE Wrestlers Want To Bring Their Original Theme Songs Back

It seems like WWE is going to make some adjustments regarding certain wrestlers’ theme songs going forward. For those who watched the most recent SmackDown, which emanated from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, they probably know that Shinsuke Nakamura didn’t come out to “Sinister Samurai” by Def Rebel.

Instead, he reverted to his previous theme song called “The Rising Sun.” He wasn’t the only one, however, as The Street Profits also used their previous entrance music. But what’s the reason behind this?

Some WWE Wrestlers Want Their Original Theme Songs Back

On X, Wrestlevotes has shared some details regarding this new change. It seems that many wrestlers in WWE were unhappy with their Def Rebel theme songs and wanted to revert to their original theme songs.

For now, WWE has changed Nakamura’s theme song to “The Rising Sun” and The Street Profits’ to “Bring the Swag.”

Wrestlevotes’ report says that stars like Sheamus and Drew McIntyre also want to bring back their nostalgic theme songs, but so far, WWE hasn’t decided this.

“As seen & heard on tonight’s SmackDown, a few superstars reverted back to their original entrance themes. Source indicate several superstars have been requesting music changes for some time now, including outspoken names such as Sheamus & Drew McIntyre. Time will tell if all those requests are eventually granted.”

It’s not just wrestlers who are unhappy with their current theme songs, many fans have complained about the lack of uniqueness in Def Rebel-produced music.

Last year, when WWE took away “Written in My Face” (after giving it to him for two weeks) and replaced it with “10 Beats of the Bodhrán” by Def Rebel, WWE faced backlash for this, and fans urged the company to revert this change.

Even Sheamus said that he had just given up on asking for this theme, because WWE just wouldn’t listen. While speaking with Chris Van Vliet earlier this year, The Celtic Warrior said:

“I don’t know. Do you want to ask? You go ask. I’m tired of asking. I’m all out of asking.” (H/T Fightful)

Wrestlers wanting their previous theme song is not a new thing. In February, Fightful Select reported that wrestlers were concerned their music just was not connecting with the fans, and a lot of new wrestlers preferred to keep their theme songs rather than have Def Rebel produce new ones for them.

“Multiple WWE wrestlers have attempted to revert to their previous entrance songs, citing concerns over quality and connection with their audiences. Meanwhile, incoming wrestlers prefer bringing in their own established music rather than adopting themes produced by Def Rebel.”

If the new reports are true, fans should expect more stars, such as Finn Balor and others, to get their older, popular theme songs back soon.