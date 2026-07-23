Tony Khan Gives Update On MJF’s AEW Return

AEW president Tony Khan has provided an update on MJF.

Up until a few weeks back, MJF was the reigning AEW World Champion. He lost his title to Kenny Omega during the Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite on July 8. MJF hasn’t been in AEW since, which has led to many fans wondering what he is up to.

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Tony Khan Says MJF Will Be Back To AEW Programming Very Soon

AEW recently held a media call for their upcoming AEW Redemption pay-per-view, where Tony Khan said MJF was “fighting through” several major injuries this year. While Khan didn’t provide a date, he did say that MJF will be back very soon.

You can read Tony Khan’s full quote below (courtesy of Fightful.com).

“We love having him as a part of AEW when he’s healthy and fit to compete. He’s been through a lot of big matches. That’s what’s tremendous about having such a strong roster of wrestlers: being able to not have to pressure them because we want to extend these wrestlers’ careers. In the case of MJF, he’s somebody that I hope is wrestling for decades and decades at a top level. He’s had some major injuries this year that he’s been fighting through, as a credit to him. It speaks highly of MJF. I’m looking forward to his return to AEW when he’s back, which he will be back, very soon, I’m sure. I’m grateful the injuries he sustained are nothing that will keep him out really long-term. I’m glad he’s going to be okay.”

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MJF Ended Darby Allin’s Title Reign This Year

The Salt of the Earth defeated Darby Allin at AEW Double or Nothing to win his third world title in the company. Allin’s reign lasted only 39 days.

MJF would go on to defend his title twice before losing it to Kenny Omega at AEW Dynamite Beach Break.

With the AEW World Championship changing hands, Omega will defend the title against Will Ospreay at AEW All In London this year. Both wrestlers had been teasing this feud for quite some time.

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