Finn Balor Has No Preference Between CM Punk And Cody Rhodes For WWE Title Shot

Finn Balor shares his thoughts on potentially facing CM Punk or Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship in the future.

Balor is a former World Champion in WWE. Although he’s not had a major title reign in many years now, fans are still yearning to see the World Title around his waist. This could all change at SummerSlam, where Balor is scheduled to face Sami Zayn for the number one contendership to the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The last time he won a World Title in WWE was a decade ago when he became the inaugural Universal Champion. Unfortunately, his reign was short-lived as Balor suffered an injury to his shoulder and had to relinquish his title on the very next night on Raw. He hasn’t been able to win another World Title since that time.

Also read: Finn Balor Feels “More Prepared” For Another WWE World Title Run

Finn Balor Comments On Who He Wants To Face For The World Title

Speaking with Marco Ercole ahead of SummerSlam, Finn Balor was asked if he had any preference regarding which wrestler he wanted to face, CM Punk or Cody Rhodes. Balor said both options have positives and negatives, but in the end, he just wants to face the one who has the championship belt around their waist. Fans can read Balor’s full comments below:

“Both have their plus sides, both have their negative sides. But whoever I face once they have the title around their waist, that’s who I wanna face. Be it Cody or Punk who I’ve both stepped in the ring with many times, I fancy my chances against either one.”

Also read: CM Punk Explains Why A Heel Turn In WWE Would Fail

Watch Balor’s interview with Marco Ercole in the embed below:

At WWE SummerSlam, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes will fight for the WWE Title. No matter who wins this bout, they’re going to face Balor or Zayn for the title next.

Who do you think will win the WWE Championship match at SummerSlam?

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Main image credit: IMAGO / MediaPunch