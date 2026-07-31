Finn Balor Feels “More Prepared” For Another WWE World Title Run

Finn Balor hasn’t had a World Title reign in 10 years since he first won the title at SummerSlam. The wrestler now feels “more prepared” to be a World Champion again in the company.

Over the past few years, Balor has had numerous title matches, but he’s never been able to successfully grab one. When he first debuted on the main roster back in 2016, Balor was given a push from the get-go.

He won the Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2016, defeating Seth Rollins as The Demon. Just a day later, Balor had to relinquish his title because of a shoulder injury he suffered in the bout. He suggested changing the finish of the match once he learned about his injury, but Rollins rejected this idea.

Balor remains a popular name on the WWE roster, and fans have been asking the company to give him another World Championship reign.

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Finn Balor Says He’s More Prepared To Be A World Champion In WWE

During a recent interview with Marco Ercole, Finn Balor said that he was inexperienced and lacked confidence back in 2016 when he first became a World Champion. Over the years, he’s started believing in himself more and feels more focused and prepared to win a World Title again. You can read Balor’s full comment below:

“I think in 2016, I was very wide-eyed, bushy-tailed, excited about the future, but very inexperienced and perhaps not as confident as I am today. I feel like over the last 10 years, I’ve gotten to grow, not only as a performer inside the ring, but also outside the ring. I feel like I have more self-belief in myself, I have more discipline, and I have 10 years of experience of ups and downs and having to learn many, many different lessons, facing the top performers all over the world over the past 10 years. If anything, I feel better physically, I feel better mentally, I feel more focused, and I feel more prepared to be world champion.”

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Check out Finn Balor’s interview with Marco Ercole in the embed below:

Since coming to SmackDown, Balor has racked up multiple wins. Some WWE fans are hopeful that he’ll end up getting another main-event push.

For more on Finn Balor and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

Main image credit: IMAGO / MediaPunch