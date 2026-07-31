CM Punk Explains Why A Heel Turn In WWE Would Fail

Ever since CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series WarGames 2023, he’s been a babyface for the most part. He’s currently feuding with “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, and they’re going to have a singles match at WWE SummerSlam for the WWE Championship. Although tensions have brewed between them in the past few weeks, both wrestlers are babyfaces in this storyline so far.

Many fans have been expecting one or the other to turn on the other so they could have a proper storyline in the future. Recently, Punk mentioned that Rhodes has been paranoid that The Cult of Personality would stab him in the back just like Randy Orton and John Cena did. Some fans see this as foreshadowing of who will turn heel in the future. Punk has been a heel and a babyface before, and he’s been great at playing both roles. Could he do it again?

Also read: Gunther Explains Why He Likes To Be Part Of “Special Occasion” Matches In WWE

CM Punk Talks About Turning Heel In WWE

Speaking with Dave LaGreca on Busted Open recently, CM Punk was asked about turning heel in WWE. Punk believes that it wouldn’t work because the audience decides who’s the good guy or the bad guy. Even if he were to turn heel, the crowd would likely continue cheering him. This has happened many times before in WWE, especially with popular names such as Randy Orton or, more recently, John Cena when he turned heel.

You can read Punk’s full comments below:

“The good guy, bad guy thing is decided by the audience. It’s their perspective. I think I’m an incredible black hat that people love so much. It wouldn’t work. I’d still get cheered. It would defeat the purpose. It’s a real double-edged sword at this point.”

Watch Punk’s appearance on Busted Open in the embed below:

Also read: Brock Lesnar’s SummerSlam Match With Oba Femi May Not Be His Last WWE Match

The last time Punk was a heel in WWE was back in the early 2010s when he was feuding with The Rock. Since his 2021 return to wrestling, Punk has been working as a babyface.

Rhodes and Punk will clash at WWE SummerSlam for the Undisputed WWE Title. Who do you think will win this match?

For more on CM Punk and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

Main image credit: Imago