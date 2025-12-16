Austin Theory Returns On Raw, Reveals Himself As The Mystery Man Who Attacked CM Punk At Survivor Series

Austin Theory has finally returned to WWE.

A few weeks back, there were rumors of Austin Theory potentially returning to WWE once again. Reports suggested he’d become a part of Seth Rollins’ stable. But then things happened, Rollins got injured, and the plans fell through. However, WWE still reportedly had big plans for the former United States Champion.

“Sources indicate there are still voices within the company pushing to keep Austin Theory involved in creative plans, even after the recent shuffling caused by Seth Rollins’ injury.

The idea of Theory joining The Vision was at least discussed, and he still has internal support moving forward to reappear on TV in a significant manner.”

At Survivor Series: WarGames this year, a masked man interfered in the main event, attacking CM Punk, which allowed the heel team to win the Men’s WarGames Match. It was quickly revealed that the guy behind the mask was none other than Austin Theory.

Austin Theory Is The Masked Man In WWE

On this week’s Monday Night Raw, General Manager Adam Pearce told Paul Heyman to reveal who the masked man was. Heyman denied knowing the identity of the masked figure, even jokingly saying it could be either Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, or even Bruno Sammartino.

Paul Heyman’s guesses to who the masked figure is: “Seth Rollins. Becky Lynch. Nick Aldis. Okay, it’s Bruno Sammartino. I don’t know!”#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/lhpZ4WYulN — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) December 16, 2025

Raw’s main event match was between Logan Paul and Rey Mysterio, and once again, the mystery man appeared and helped The Vision.

Shortly after, CM Punk ran to the ring with a chair. The mystery man slipped through the crowd and then revealed his identity. It was Austin Theory.

THE MASKED MAN IS AUSTIN THEORY 😱 pic.twitter.com/0yvGrKVJEN — WWE (@WWE) December 16, 2025

He was the one who attacked The Cult of Personality at Survivor Series and helped The Vision win. He’ll be a part of The Vision going forward.

Austin Theory Had Been Off Television For Months Before This Return

Theory had been missing from WWE programming since his injury in July. His former tag partner, Grayson Waller, had also moved on from him. Even WWE had removed Theory from their active roster, which lead to many fans believing he’s never coming back.

But this was all WWE’s plan to build hype around his return. Triple H had commented on Theory and said he could become a big star in the future. The way they’ve been treating Theory in the past few weeks really makes one feel like he’s going to receive a bigger push this time around.

Main image credit: WWE