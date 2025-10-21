Update On WWE’s Creative Plans For Austin Theory After Seth Rollins’ Injury

Austin Theory was a name who looked like a future main eventer at some point in WWE. The fans weren’t high on him, but at least, Theory had the support of Vince McMahon. He was his protégé, and McMahon was doing everything he could to elevate Theory’s stock on WWE programming.

But following Vince’s departure from WWE, Theory’s momentum took a nosedive. He lost his spot on the roster, and then struggled to get his momentum back for years. Even the whole Grayson Waller storyline recently, that should have kickstarted his run as a babyface, ended up resulting in nothing.

Theory has been off television for months now due to an injury. But rumors suggested that he would return soon and join Seth Rollins’ The Vision faction. But as fans know, Rollins recently got injured and no longer a part of The Vision. So what’s left for Austin Theory?

WWE Still Has Major Plans For Austin Theory

Many in WWE want Theory to return on television. There were talks of him joining The Vision faction, and while Rollins is no longer the leader of this group, it probably wouldn’t hurt Theory’s push too much as the creatives are still considering ways to bring him back on WWE television.

Wrestlevotes’ latest report says that WWE still has major plans for Theory upon his return, despite the setbacks. They said:

“Sources indicate there are still voices within the company pushing to keep Austin Theory involved in creative plans, even after the recent shuffling caused by Seth Rollins’ injury. The idea of Theory joining The Vision was at least discussed, and he still has internal support moving forward to reappear on TV in a significant manner.”

Austin Theory Hasn’t Been Pushed Much Under Triple H

Austin Theory last wrestled on the July 14 edition of Main Event where he faced El Grande Americano. This is certainly a low point compared to the things he was doing on television just a few years back. Things like defeating John Cena, being involved in a mystery egg storyline, having a Wrestlemania segment with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, and then of course, there’s getting direct guidance from Vince McMahon.

A lot of things could’ve worked in Theory’s favor, but after Triple H took over WWE’s creative reins, the wrestler was put on the backburner.

But if the latest rumors are true, then fans might see Theory build his character from the ground up again. The crowd is also somewhat on his side, and if WWE plays their cards right, they can turn him into one of the major acts in the upcoming months.

Main image credit: Zippo9310, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons