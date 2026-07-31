Brock Lesnar’s SummerSlam Match With Oba Femi May Not Be His Last WWE Match

In just a few days, Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi will be locked inside Hell in a Cell for their SummerSlam match. It’ll be the third match in their trilogy. The first bout took place at this year’s WrestleMania, where Femi shocked the world when he defeated The Beast. At Clash in Italy, they tussled it out again, where Lesnar won. Femi is expected to win their next match in Minnesota.

A lot of fans are wondering if this’ll be Lesnar’s last match in WWE. He “retired” earlier this year at WrestleMania after losing to Femi. But he returned to the ring some time later for a rematch against Femi. They’re going to have another match soon, and while there are fans who believe Lesnar will finally call it a day after this bout, a report says otherwise.

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Update On Brock Lesnar’s Retirement Rumors

This comes from WrestleVotes on Fightful Select, and they said that many in WWE feel Lesnar’s next match against Femi won’t be his last. One of their sources said they’d be surprised if The Beast didn’t take a break after SummerSlam and return for next year’s WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia.

“The feeling within WWE is that Brock Lesnar’s match against Oba Femi at SummerSlam won’t be his last. One source said that they’d be surprised if Lesnar didn’t step away from television for a while before resurfacing in time for WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia.”

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This report doesn’t come as a huge surprise. There have been reports of Lesnar retiring over the past few years, but every time he’s made a return for WrestleMania or a Saudi Arabia show.

Despite heading into his late 50s, Lesnar remains in great shape. He’s one of the most popular wrestling names today, despite his controversial reputation among fans. Recently, Triple H talked about whether Lesnar will retire at SummerSlam after his match with Femi or not. The Game said that while he believes Lesnar can still go in the ring, it’s ultimately his call when he wants to step away from the business.

It all comes down to just one person here, Brock Lesnar, and if he feels like wrestling after SummerSlam, then it’ll happen.

Are you excited to see Lesnar’s next match with Femi?

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