Nick Aldis Says Mickie James And Randy Orton Told Him To Stay Ready For WWE Match

Nick Aldis will be wrestling his first match in three years in just a few days. He’s currently scheduled to face “The Ring General” Gunther at WWE SummerSlam. Aldis has been working for WWE for the past three years as the SmackDown General Manager, and it’s the first time he’s getting physically involved in the ring.

As of right now, Nick Aldis is no longer the General Manager, as he has temporarily relinquished his role to get into the ring. Many fans had been wondering why Aldis never wrestled a match in WWE despite being in great shape. But this all changes at SummerSlam when he faces Gunther.

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Nick Aldis Says Mickie James And Randy Orton Told Him To Be Ready For A Match In WWE

Nick Aldis recently sat down with Chris Van Vliet for an interview, where he was asked if he had thought a match in WWE was possible all these years.

Aldis said yes, but that the Gunther match still somewhat came as a shock to him. His wife, Mickie James, and Randy Orton had told him that he had to be ready to step into the ring if a situation like this came up in the future because he wouldn’t get a lot of time to prepare for it. You can read Aldis’ comments below (transcription courtesy of Chris Van Vliet).

“Yeah, might be, but that doesn’t mean that this one didn’t come as a total shock, because it did. You know what’s funny? There were two people when there were other moments where it looked like that might be on the cards. Two people that said to me, ‘You have to stay somewhat ready because they’re not gonna give you three months’ notice. You’re gonna get like a couple weeks.’ One was Mickie [James], and one was Randy [Orton]. Because last year at WrestleMania, a lot of people felt like maybe that was a possibility. Was never discussed with me, you know, and even Randy even kind of leaned toward it on TV. But like I said, I try to make a point to stay out of it in that respect. I didn’t lobby for anything. But I remember Randy talking to me at WrestleMania and kind of saying, you know, you need to stay ready, because it’s gonna happen, and they’re gonna do it like that. It’s gonna come out of nowhere.”

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You can check out Nick Aldis’ interview with Chris Van Vliet in the embed below:

For now, the expectation is that Aldis’ in-ring return is only a one-time thing. He’ll have his match against Gunther and then take over his duties on SmackDown as the General Manager.

Are you excited to see Aldis’ match at SummerSlam?

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Main image credit: WWE