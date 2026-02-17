3 Rare Times WWE Production Slipped Up

There’s no doubt that WWE has the best production in the entire wrestling industry. There have been times when the company has managed to make a mediocre storyline look like a million bucks just because of their video packages.

It’s safe to say that WWE cares about how its product looks on camera, which is why they’ve consistently produced some of the best video packages over the years. On rare instances, though, their production team has slipped up as well, which led to these errors on television.

Cody Rhodes’ Lower Third

At Clash at the Castle, Cody Rhodes defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against AJ Styles. It was the main event of the night.

During Rhodes’ entrance, fans noticed a botch. On the screen, it said “Women’s Tag Team Champion,” and Rhodes was listed as “Talent name.”

This botch didn’t affect the matchup between the two, but it was still am embarassing moment for the production team.

Dominik Mysterio As The AEW Champion AAA’s video package for Dominik Mysterio from their Fox premiere showed him with the AEW World Championship instead of the AAA Mega Championship pic.twitter.com/ypOS0EDR8W — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) January 19, 2026

In the past few years, AI has infiltrated its way into almost everything. From movie productions to storytellers, everyone has been incorporating AI in their workflow. WWE did the same during a recent episode of AAA on Fox, where they edited Dominik Mysterio’s promo using AI.

However, there was a major production error where AI accidentally showed Dominik Mysterio as the AEW World Champion instead.

The Undertaker’s Pyro Botch

At WWE Elimination Chamber 2010, The Undertaker almost suffered severe burns during his entrance because of a mistimed pyro. He was wrestling Chris Jericho, John Morrison, R-Truth, Rey Mysterio, and CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship in an Elimination Chamber match.

As Undertaker was entering the ring, the pyro engulfed his trench coat in flame. The worst part about this is that the Deadman had warned the pyro technician that something like this could happen.

Despite this, The Undertaker stayed in character and finished the match. He was furious at the pyrotechnic tech and even told the officials that he should not be backstage after the match was over.