Triple H Hails Oba Femi As a Generational WWE Talent

Triple H recently heaped high praise on Oba Femi in a new interview. Ever since getting called up to the WWE main roster earlier in the year, Oba Femi’s run has been nothing short of incredible. He’s gotten several big opportunities over the past few months, including a victory against “The Beast” Brock Lesnar and the King of the Ring title. Femi could’ve had a title match at this year’s SummerSlam, but he chose to forgo his title shot in favor of another match with Lesnar in Minnesota.

One of the people who’s been impressed with Femi’s work behind the scenes is none other than Triple H.

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Triple H Believes Oba Femi Has No Ceiling

Triple H believes there is no ceiling when it comes to Oba Femi, he said in a recent appearance on ESPN First Take. One of the only people who made Triple H realize that they can transform the pro wrestling business was Brock Lesnar, and he believes Oba to be of the same cloth.

“There is no ceiling. I’ve been fortunate enough to be around this business for a long time and see a lot of guys come and go. To see a lot of first moments for people. The only guy that I’ve seen that I can recall walking, you know, down a hallway at one of our events, seeing for the first time and thinking, ‘Wow, this just changed the game,’ was Brock Lesnar. Oba Femi is of that same cloth.”

Despite having only been doing this for a short time, Triple H thinks Oba Femi is a “paradigm-shifting, game-changing athelete” who doesn’t come around too often in the business. The Game calls him a generational talent that others just can’t match.

“He’s a guy that when you see him in the ring for the first time, and keep in mind he’s only been doing this for a very, very short period of time. He is a paradigm-shifting, game-changing athlete that comes along once in a generation. Very rare. There is no ceiling, and the one thing about Oba I think that stands out more than anything else for me, dealing with him on a day-to-day basis, is he is a smart, smart man. Also, it’s not just a case of this physically intimidating, generational athlete that others can’t, you know, match. It’s a different level of intelligence and business savvy like I’ve seen in very few people. Also, when I say there is no ceiling, I really mean there is no ceiling. It’s anything he wants. It’s just a matter of when, not if.”

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Do you agree with Triple H’s comments about Oba Femi?

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