Pro Wrestling WWE

Vince McMahon Reportedly Gave Exclusive Busts To Wrestlers On His 80th Birthday

Pro Wrestling WWE

Charles Robinson Reveals What Happens When Wrestlers Forget To Kick Out During Matches

Pro Wrestling WWE

[Report] WWE Hasn't Decided When WrestleMania Is Coming To Indianapolis

Pro Wrestling WWE

Original Plan For John Cena Vs Brock Lesnar At Wrestlepalooza 2025 Revealed

Pro Wrestling WWE

AJ Styles Says He Will Retire From WWE In 2026

Pro Wrestling WWE

Jeff Hardy Says Winning The NXT Tag Team Championship Is One Of His Goals

Pro Wrestling WWE

The Undertaker Reveals Why He Agreed To Lose To Brock Lesnar At WrestleMania 30

Pro Wrestling WWE

The Miz Says Logan Paul Will Have To Always "Prove Himself" To The World

Pro Wrestling WWE

Kurt Angle Admits "There's No Way In Hell" He Can Face John Cena In 2025

Pro Wrestling WWE

Ludwig Kaiser Reveals Why He And Gunther Decided To Break Up In 2024

Pro Wrestling

Vince McMahon Reportedly Gave Exclusive Busts To Wrestlers On His 80th Birthday

Published

on

Vince McMahon Reportedly Gave Exclusive Busts To Wrestlers On His 80th Birthday

On August 24, Vince McMahon celebrated his 80th birthday. Stars like The Undertaker, John Cena, Triple H, and many more attended his birthday anniversary, which took place at Gotham Hall, New York City. This was a private event, and there’s not much known about it. Initially, PWInsider reported that AC/DC and Kid Rock did a live band for Vince, but this was later denied by Teddy Long.

Considering McMahon is currently facing a lawsuit from Janel Grant over alleged sexual trafficking, it makes sense that the former WWE CEO didn’t allow his guests to take any pictures of the event, and also made them sign NDAs to prevent details of the event from getting leaked. But despite his best efforts, new information regarding the event has been made public recently.

Vince McMahon Busts Were Given To Many Wrestlers Who Attended His 80th Birthday Party

Steve Stasiak of BookProWrestlers recently posted pictures of a Vince McMahon bust that was given to a few of the guests who attended McMahon’s birthday party. There was another bust besides Vince’s, which many believe is of the Roman Emperor Caligula.

This was a controversial choice because of the rumors surrounding Caligula’s own sexual preferences and Vince McMahon’s current legal battle over a similar case.

Stasiak revealed that only 100 of these busts were created specifically for people close to Vince. Fans are only now hearing about this because wrestlers can’t talk about it due to the NDA they signed. However, many wrestlers didn’t sign such NDAs, which is why these images were released.

 

Here’s what Stasiak wrote on his Facebook page:

That white bust — that’s Vince McMahon. Only 100 exist. They were created exclusively for the hand-picked guests who checked into New York’s ultra-luxury Baccarat Hotel to celebrate Vince’s 80th birthday.

This wasn’t some casual birthday dinner. It was a lockdown event — NDAs everywhere, phones off, cameras banned. If you were in that room, you signed and stayed silent. If you weren’t… you never saw a thing.

But here’s where it gets fun: I’m connected with people who didn’t sign those NDAs. And because of that, you’re looking at something the wrestling world has never seen posted anywhere before. This bust is the first peek outside those closed doors — and it’s just the start.

The guest list? Exactly as stacked as you’d imagine: Undertaker. Cena. Kane. Drew McIntyre. The Miz & Maryse. JBL. Jerry Lawler. R-Truth. Sgt. Slaughter. Bruce Prichard. A room full of wrestling royalty toasting the man who built the empire, in total secrecy.

This bust isn’t merch. It’s a “you were trusted enough to be here” gift from Vince himself. Something only 100 of his most loyal inner circle walked away with — meant never to leave that world.

And trust me… this is just the opening bell. More photos, stories, and behind-the-scenes pieces from that night — a night the rest of the world was told would stay buried — are coming.

– Steve Stasiak, Book Pro Wrestlers

As Steve mentioned in his post, it seems more pictures and details from Vince McMahon’s birthday party are coming out soon. We’ll keep you updated when those stories make it to the internet.

Main image credit: IMAGO / MediaPunch

Related Topics:

Ishaan Sharma has been following wrestling ever since he was 8. That was over a decade ago. He loves to write about this pretend sport and has worked with online publications such as Sportskeeda and TheSportster, where he shared his insights about the wrestling business.

Continue Reading