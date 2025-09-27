Vince McMahon Reportedly Gave Exclusive Busts To Wrestlers On His 80th Birthday

On August 24, Vince McMahon celebrated his 80th birthday. Stars like The Undertaker, John Cena, Triple H, and many more attended his birthday anniversary, which took place at Gotham Hall, New York City. This was a private event, and there’s not much known about it. Initially, PWInsider reported that AC/DC and Kid Rock did a live band for Vince, but this was later denied by Teddy Long.

Considering McMahon is currently facing a lawsuit from Janel Grant over alleged sexual trafficking, it makes sense that the former WWE CEO didn’t allow his guests to take any pictures of the event, and also made them sign NDAs to prevent details of the event from getting leaked. But despite his best efforts, new information regarding the event has been made public recently.

Vince McMahon Busts Were Given To Many Wrestlers Who Attended His 80th Birthday Party

Steve Stasiak of BookProWrestlers recently posted pictures of a Vince McMahon bust that was given to a few of the guests who attended McMahon’s birthday party. There was another bust besides Vince’s, which many believe is of the Roman Emperor Caligula.

This was a controversial choice because of the rumors surrounding Caligula’s own sexual preferences and Vince McMahon’s current legal battle over a similar case.

Stasiak revealed that only 100 of these busts were created specifically for people close to Vince. Fans are only now hearing about this because wrestlers can’t talk about it due to the NDA they signed. However, many wrestlers didn’t sign such NDAs, which is why these images were released.

Only 100 exist.

Vince McMahon gave these busts to his hand-picked guests at his locked-down, NDA-protected 80th birthday party at NYC’s Baccarat Hotel.

Phones not allowed or checked in.

You’re looking at this for the first time anywhere. Never posted before. pic.twitter.com/GampEk2NnL — Book Pro Wrestlers (@BookProWrestler) September 26, 2025

Here’s what Stasiak wrote on his Facebook page:

That white bust — that’s Vince McMahon. Only 100 exist. They were created exclusively for the hand-picked guests who checked into New York’s ultra-luxury Baccarat Hotel to celebrate Vince’s 80th birthday. This wasn’t some casual birthday dinner. It was a lockdown event — NDAs everywhere, phones off, cameras banned. If you were in that room, you signed and stayed silent. If you weren’t… you never saw a thing. But here’s where it gets fun: I’m connected with people who didn’t sign those NDAs. And because of that, you’re looking at something the wrestling world has never seen posted anywhere before. This bust is the first peek outside those closed doors — and it’s just the start. The guest list? Exactly as stacked as you’d imagine: Undertaker. Cena. Kane. Drew McIntyre. The Miz & Maryse. JBL. Jerry Lawler. R-Truth. Sgt. Slaughter. Bruce Prichard. A room full of wrestling royalty toasting the man who built the empire, in total secrecy. This bust isn’t merch. It’s a “you were trusted enough to be here” gift from Vince himself. Something only 100 of his most loyal inner circle walked away with — meant never to leave that world. And trust me… this is just the opening bell. More photos, stories, and behind-the-scenes pieces from that night — a night the rest of the world was told would stay buried — are coming. – Steve Stasiak, Book Pro Wrestlers

As Steve mentioned in his post, it seems more pictures and details from Vince McMahon’s birthday party are coming out soon. We’ll keep you updated when those stories make it to the internet.

Main image credit: IMAGO / MediaPunch