John Cena & The Undertaker Were Among Stars Who Attended Vince McMahon’s 80th Birthday Party

Vince McMahon recently turned 80 years old. The former WWE CEO, who’s currently staying out of the spotlight amid the Janel Grant lawsuit controversy, was born on August 24, 1945. While most wrestlers and even some of Vince’s old co-workers don’t want to associate themselves with him anymore, many wrestlers still attended his birthday party, which took place in Gotham Hall, New York.

John Cena, The Undertaker And Others Attended Vince McMahon’s Birthday Party

Stars like The Undertaker, John Cena, Kane, and more were part of the guest list. Bands like AC/DC and Kid Rock also played live for Vince. PWInsider report that another music artist performed for Vince, but they couldn’t confirm their identity.

Some stars who attended Vince McMahon’s birthday are as follows:

Kane

The Undertaker

John Cena

Gerald Brisco

Michelle McCool

Sheamus

Bruce Prichard

JBL

Sgt. Slaughter

Shane McMahon

R Truth

This includes some surprising names, such as R-Truth and Sheamus, that many fans didn’t expect to still hang out with Vince. Considering the sexual trafficking lawsuit put a huge dent in Vince’s legacy, and he has since distanced himself from WWE entirely, it’s probably safe to assume these stars are the closest people to him today.

Another thing that surprised fans is that there’s no mention of Stephanie McMahon or Triple H attending Vince McMahon’s birthday anniversary.

Vince McMahon Has Had A Father-Son Relationship With Many Of These Stars

Among those who were a part of Vince’s birthday party, many are being criticized by fans for not cutting ties with Vince McMahon. John Cena, for one, is one of the biggest public figures in the world today, but he’s publicly defended Vince several times. While his fans were disappointed to see him talk positively about Vince, it wasn’t surprising for anyone because Cena has always been close to Vince.

In an interview with the New York Times a few months back, the former WWE Champion defended his relationship with McMahon again. Cena said that despite everything, he still loves Vince.

“I don’t care who hears it: I love Vince. I’m not downplaying anything that needs to be decided or allegations, but when I love somebody, I love them wholeheartedly. I know people are going to be angry about that, but they can’t put their value on my relationship with somebody I love.” (H/T New York Times)

Other names, such as R-Truth and The Undertaker, have also defended Vince publicly in the last few years, so their names on the list aren’t surprising either.

Back in February, Undertaker was promoting the A&E’s WWE LFG show on the Busted Open After Dark podcast, and he talked about attending Super Bowl with Vince and also left a message for people who have been criticizing him for it:

“I think people in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones … I don’t have to agree with everything that people do, but it doesn’t change the fact that I love somebody, and I’m friends with somebody.” (H/T WrestlingInc)

For now, Vince McMahon isn’t a part of WWE. Although some fans believe he might eventually be back, currently there are no reports that point to such being the case.

Main image credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire