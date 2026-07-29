Cruz Montana Details Emotional Exit From TNA And Move To NXT

Cruz Montana has explained his decision to leave Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling.

On the July 21 edition of WWE NXT, fans saw Cruz Montana (then known as Mike Santana) show up after the NXT Title match between Tony D’Angelo and Naraku.

While Montana had previously appeared on NXT television as a TNA wrestler, things were different this time around. Montana had recently finished up after losing his TNA World Title to Nic Nemeth at Slammiversary.

He was now appearing on NXT as an active member of the roster.

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Cruz Montana Says Leaving TNA Wasn’t An Easy Decision

Up until a few years ago, Cruz Montana was known for his tag team with Ortiz in AEW. He joined TNA back in 2024 and became the company’s World Champion by defeating Trick Williams in October 2025.

Montana would go on to hold the title for 32 days in his first reign and then 164 days during his second reign.

He wrapped up with TNA after their Slammiversary event this year. Speaking on Busted Open After Dark, Montana discussed his decision to leave TNA and said it wasn’t an easy decision for him. You can read the full quote below:

“It wasn’t an easy decision. They’ve done so much for me in my career, and loyalty is a big thing for me. Loyalty is everything. During my time there, the company and I grew together. One thing we’re always taught is you do good business, and you always leave a place better than what you found it. I felt like I did exactly that. TNA was somewhere where I felt comfortable. I didn’t want to feel comfortable anymore. I love that place. Genuine love for TNA. That locker room is a special place. I’m very goal-oriented, and I’m trying to grow as much as possible.

This is a very nomadic sport. You have to move around. It’s been done since the beginning of time. I’m gonna do what I have to do. I’m going to keep growing. I want to make sure my daughter is set for life and she never has a worry a day in her life. I’m so thankful I’ve been able to do this at a high level for so long and still be a present father.” (H/T Fightful)

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Montana’s NXT run has just begun, and a lot of fans have high expectations for it. He’s already proven himself in other promotions, and it’ll be interesting to see how far his WWE career goes. What are your expectations for Cruz Montana’s run with WWE NXT?

For more on Cruz Montana and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

Main image credit: WWE