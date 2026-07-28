Chris Jericho Says He’ll Keep Wrestling As Long As He’s Happy

Chris Jericho is still going strong at the age of 55. He recently wrestled a No Holds Barred match at AEW Redemption against Tommaso Ciampa.

Over the last few years, many fans have gotten tired of constantly seeing Jericho being featured on AEW programming. There were rumors some time back regarding his AEW contract status, and at that time, many fans speculated that he’d end up in WWE.

That didn’t happen, and Jericho eventually returned to AEW on the April 1 edition of Dynamite.

Chris Jericho Comments On His No Holds Barred Match Against Tommaso Ciampa

While speaking on Beef Vegan, Chris Jericho talked about how many more years he has left in professional wrestling. Jericho says that he hasn’t “put a timeline” on his retirement just yet. He never thought he’d be wrestling in his mid-50s, but he is, and he doesn’t plan on stepping away from the ring until he feels happy with his work.

You can read Jericho’s full comment below, where he also talks about his Redemption match.

“I mean, I don’t really look at it like that man. I don’t really put a timeline on it. Did I ever think I’d be doing it at 55? No. But do I not think of doing it? It just seems like, ‘Yeah, 55, 25, 35.’ You look at the match we had on Sunday, as crazy it was, it’s still a great match. It was probably one of the best matches on the show from a standpoint of the fan reaction. So why would I want to step away from that? I still enjoy doing it and still can do it at a level that’s still show-stealing possibilities. It could be another week, it could be another two years, three years. I don’t want to do it forever, but as long as I feel I’m still happy with the work that I’m doing and not second-guessing myself, then I’ll continue to do it.”

Watch Jericho’s interview with Beef Vegan in the embed below:

It appears that Jericho will be staying with All Elite Wrestling at least for the next few years as he reportedly signed a deal with the promotion before his April return, according to Tony Khan.

Are you enjoying Chris Jericho’s current run in AEW?

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Main image credit: AEW