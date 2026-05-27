Roman Reigns Reveals New Stipulation For Clash In Italy Match Against Jacob Fatu

At WrestleMania 42, Roman Reigns defeated CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship. The very next night on Raw, he was confronted by Jacob Fatu, who demanded a title match. Initially, Reigns hesitated. He wanted more time to think about it. During their next meeting, Fatu put him in the Tongan Death Grip, which led to Reigns accepting his challenge.

Both stars wrestled each other at WWE Backlash, where Fatu was unsuccessful in dethroning Reigns. After the match, Fatu attacked Reigns, which led to Adam Pearce wanting to fire him from the brand. However, before he could do that, Reigns wanted Fatu to acknowledge him. Things happened, and Fatu ended up challenging him to a Tribal Combat match, which Reigns accepted because he’s the Tribal Chief.

Also read: Brock Lesnar Says He’s Still Retired On WWE Raw

Roman Reigns Reveals New Stipulation For His Match Against Jacob Fatu At Clash In Italy

Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu’s Clash in Italy match got an interesting stipulation added during this week’s WWE Raw. Earlier on the show, Reigns revealed that he added a stipulation to their match contract that if Fatu defeats him at Clash in Italy, he’ll become the new Head of the Table. But if Fatu loses again, he’ll have to serve Reigns.

"As the Tribal Chief I can't ever back down." ☝️@WWERomanReigns speaks to @ScrapDaddyAP about his upcoming Tribal Combat match against Jacob Fatu at Clash in Italy! pic.twitter.com/IuqLHlhSI3 — WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2026

During the main event, Reigns and Fatu signed the contract for their upcoming match. Shortly after, Reigns talked about the consequences outlined in the contract.

“If you beat me, then you become the Head of the Table, you lead and I follow, but if you can’t dogwalk me, then I’m gonna be walking you like a dog. I’m gonna domesticate you. If you can’t beat me, you will serve me!”

Only ONE can be Head of the Table ⚔️ These two are ready to be UNLEASHED for Tribal Combat at Clash in Italy! @WWERomanReigns | @jacobfatu_wwe pic.twitter.com/ZJp4fG1dmI — WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2026

Fatu accepted Reigns’ terms. He said it’s a win-win situation for him. He’ll either become a new champion, or even if he loses, he’ll still have a job in WWE.

Clash in Italy takes place on May 31 at the Inalpi Arena. The first hour of the show will air on ESPN, and WWE has announced two matches that’ll be taking place there.

Also read: WWE Confirms First-Hour Matches for Clash in Italy

Do you think Jacob Fatu will dethrone Roman Reigns and become the new Tribal Chief?

For more on Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.