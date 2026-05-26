Brock Lesnar Says He’s Still Retired On WWE Raw

Brock Lesnar returned last week on Monday Night Raw after seemingly retiring at WrestleMania 42… but he still considers himself retired?

Wrestlers coming out of retirement isn’t uncommon. Sometimes wrestlers are forced to hang their boots after a career-ending injury, while some wrestlers just leave the business to focus on other projects, etc. Many of these stars eventually return (think Bryan Danielson and Adam Copeland), but that usually takes years.

When Lesnar left his gloves and boots at WrestleMania this year, it sent a clear message to the WWE Universe: The Beast was done. And this wouldn’t have been a bad way to go out either.

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar was a dream match for many fans, and The Beast did everything to put over his opponent. Their match at WrestleMania was short, and Femi dominated Lesnar. But Lesnar eventually returned and delivered four F5s to Femi. He wanted a rematch for Clash in Italy, where he’d finally get revenge for the loss.

Also read: WWE Confirms First-Hour Matches for Clash in Italy

Brock Lesnar Says He’s Still “Retired” Ahead Of His Match Against Oba Femi

On the final WWE Raw before Clash in Italy, Brock Lesnar appeared in a video package where he discussed his upcoming match and provided some clarification on his “retired” status.

Lesnar said that it was humbling to take an “a** whooping” against Femi at WrestleMania. Femi defeated Lesnar so dominantly that The Beast simply called it quits right there. But this didn’t sit well with him, and it’s why he’s returned for another match. During the promo, Lesnar referred to himself as “retired.”

He said he’ll “conquer” and “rule over” Femi at Clash in Italy.

"I am going to RULE over Oba Femi" 🔥 The BEAST Brock Lesnar is ready for his rematch with Oba Femi at Clash In Italy! pic.twitter.com/HfXN9aq58w — WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2026

Also read: Adam Copeland Doesn’t Care If He Gets A John Cena-Style Retirement Tour In AEW

Ever since the match’s announcement, fans have been wondering how it’ll end this time around. A lot of them want Femi to squash Lesnar again and send him into retirement, but there’s a good chance that this time The Beast will emerge victorious. So WWE could set up a rubber match between these two down the line.

It’s also very possible that these two never wrestle again after Clash in Italy, and Lesnar simply moves on to a different opponent. A match with Gunther has long been speculated about by fans for years. This year’s SummerSlam takes place in Minnesota, which is Lesnar’s billed hometown. We don’t know if Lesnar vs. Gunther will take place at the event just yet.

For more on Brock Lesnar and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

Main image credit: WWE