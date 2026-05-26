WWE Confirms First-Hour Matches for Clash in Italy

WWE Clash in Italy Premium Live Event takes place on May 31, 2026, at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy. It’s one of the most anticipated events of this year, since it’s the first time the Italian audience is getting a Premium Live Event.

The company has announced several high-profile matches for the event. They also recently announced that the first hour of the event will stream live on ESPN.

Also read: MJF Blames Vince McMahon For Making Hair Matches A Joke

WWE Announces Which Matches Will Take Place During The First Hour Of Clash In Italy

Initially, there were some doubts regarding which matches would be aired on ESPN, considering every match graphic had a “first hour on ESPN” tagline, which seemed to confuse fans. However, WWE has now officially announced two matches that will take place during the first hour of Clash in Italy.

The first one is Cody’s Undisputed WWE Title defense against Gunther, and the other one is the Women’s Title match between Rhea and Jade.

The full lineup for the show is below:

Oba Femi vs Brock Lesnar

Cody Rhodes (c) vs Gunther for the WWE Undisputed Championship

Rhea Ripley (c) vs Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship

Roman Reigns (c) vs Jacob Fatu for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship Tribal Combat match

Becky Lynch (c) vs Sol Ruca for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Also read: Adam Copeland Doesn’t Care If He Gets A John Cena-Style Retirement Tour In AEW

WWE Clash In Italy Doesn’t Feature Any First-Time Matchups

While WWE has done a ton of buildup for this Premium Live Event, there aren’t any first-time matches booked for the show. Aside from Cody vs. Gunther, every other match has taken place this year.

Becky’s match with Sol took place just this past week during Saturday Night’s Main Event, where The Man disqualified herself to retain the Intercontinental Championship.

Brock Lesnar seemingly retired at WrestleMania 42 against Oma Femi, only to return on Raw later for another match. Rhea and Jade also wrestled each other at WrestleMania, and Reigns and Fatu faced each other at Backlash last month.

What matches are you looking forward to at Clash in Italy?

Also read: AJ Styles Picks Kenny Omega As His AEW Dream Match, Says It Won’t Happen

For more on WWE Clash in Italy and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.