MJF Blames Vince McMahon For Making Hair Matches A Joke

Later this month, MJF will finally receive his rematch against Darby Allin for the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing 2026. This bout has a Hair vs Title stipulation.

MJF has made it clear in numerous interviews that he’s not looking forward to losing his match. He went as far as offering half a million dollars to Sammy Guevara for beating Allin, which, of course, didn’t really happen. Even MJF’s wife isn’t too excited about the possibility of him losing his hair. Nevertheless, MJF still has a match scheduled for May 24.

The Salt of the Earth recently talked about his upcoming Hair vs Title match.

Also read: Charlotte Flair Opens Up on Ric Flair and John Cena Record Chase

MJF Comments On Fans Not Taking A Hair Stipulation Seriously

During a recent interview with Jon Alba of Sports Illustrated, MJF said the reason he’s so handsome is because of his hair. He’s a big Hollywood star and a wrestling personality, and being bald isn’t a viable option if he wants to remain a top guy in the business.

Alba noted that some fans don’t really take a hair-on-the-line stipulation seriously, and MJF put the blame on Vince McMahon for this. Here’s what he said:

“You can thank Vince McMahon for that. It wasn’t comedy in Memphis. It wasn’t comedy in World Class. It wasn’t comedy in Mexico. Listen. I can’t speak for anybody else. All I know is I make money off of this hair, okay? I’m in movies, I’m a top guy in this industry, and if I want to continue to be a top guy in this industry, I can’t be bald. Bald doesn’t sell. It just doesn’t.” (H/T ITR Wrestling)

Also read: MJF Says He Would ‘Absolutely’ Welcome The New Day To AEW After WWE Departure

Full interview with Sports Illustrated can be viewed in the embed below:

Since winning the AEW Title at the Dynasty pay-per-view, Darby Allin has been a fighting champion. He regularly defends his belt on AEW programming and keeps handing title matches to other wrestlers. Most recently, Allin defended the belt against Speedball Mike Bailey on the May 20 episode of AEW Dynamite.

It’ll be interesting to see how his title defense against MJF goes. Do you think MJF will lose his hair at AEW Double or Nothing 2026?

Also read: Chris Jericho Reveals The Reason Behind His AEW Name Change

For more on MJF, Vince McMahon, and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

Main image credit: Imago