Charlotte Flair Opens Up on Ric Flair and John Cena Record Chase

There was a time when WWE fans thought that Charlotte Flair would become the wrestler to beat Ric Flair’s record for the most World Titles in WWE. The only wrestler closest to Ric Flair’s record was John Cena, who tied him for the number of World Championship victories back in 2017 when he won his 16th WWE World Title after defeating AJ Styles at Royal Rumble 2017.

It took almost a decade for Cena to finally create a new record and become a 17-time World Champion in WWE. This happened last year when Cena defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 for the Undisputed WWE Title.

Three stars closest to Cena’s new record are Triple H, Randy Orton, and Charlotte Flair, with 14 World Title reigns each. Triple H retired from pro wrestling after a cardiac event back in 2019, whereas Randy Orton failed to win his 15th World Title this year against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 42.

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Charlotte Flair Has Talked To Ric Flair, But Not John Cena About Breaking Their World Title Records

During a recent interview on TMZ’s Inside the Ring, Charlotte Flair was asked if she’s spoken to Ric Flair or John Cena about beating their title records in WWE. The Queen said she talks to her dad every day and has talked to him about surpassing him in the number of World Title reigns in WWE, although she did ask Ric to not tweet about it.

“Well my dad, I speak with daily. I’m like, ‘Dad, I’m beating your record.’ And he’s like, ‘When are you beating my record?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know. Don’t tweet it out. I’m taking your phone.’

Later, Charlotte Flair said that while she hasn’t personally talked to John Cena about this, she did recall the time Cena talked about shaking the hand of the wrestler who breaks his title record in WWE. Here’s what Charlotte said:

“And then with Cena, I have not spoken to him directly about this topic. But I do know when I came back last year and won the Rumble, and he was also on the press conference, he said… he didn’t say male. He said to the person who, I don’t know his exact wording, but he left gender open. Not that I will take that as a nod to me, but also he just didn’t say male. He said to whoever person. So I’m like, ‘Okay, he knows I’m gunning for him.’”

Both Randy Orton and Charlotte Flair need three more World Title reigns to tie with John Cena. Charlotte Flair’s last World Title reign came back in 2022, when she defeated Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Do you think Charlotte will break John Cena’s record?

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For more on Charlotte Flair, Ric Flair, John Cena, and pro-wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

Main image credit: Imago