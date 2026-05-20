Chris Jericho Reveals The Reason Behind His AEW Name Change

Chris Jericho reveals why he shortened his name to “Jericho” upon his AEW return earlier this year.

Throughout his career, Jericho has gotten several gimmicks over. For over two decades, he’s been known as Chris Jericho to the fans but has adopted several nicknames such as Y2J, The Wizard, The Learning Tree, and several more.

He returned on AEW programming last month after a year-long hiatus. AEW commentary and graphics referred to him as “Jericho,” and this made fans wonder, why do it now? Reports emerged that this was Chris Jericho’s idea, and now the wrestler has revealed his intentions behind this move.

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Chris Jericho Reveals Why He Changed His Name To “Jericho” In AEW

The inaugural AEW World Champion was recently interviewed on The Masked Man Show, where he revealed that the idea for his name change comes from self-titled music albums. “Jericho” is famous worldwide, so every time fans hear his name, it brings back all of their past memories of him.

Here’s what Y2J said:

“I like the idea of what I’m doing now with ‘Jericho.’ And by not using that first name a lot, it created this whole intrigue online like, ‘What’s he doing? What’s the idea? What’s the reason?’ And honestly, it’s like a self-titled album. That’s where I kind of got the idea from. I could create a dozen other nicknames, but how many more do I need? Everyone knows who Jericho is. And when you hear that name, then you can go remember whatever memories you have on your own.

Then, he gave Metallica’s Black Album and The Beatles’ White Album as examples. Jericho says he likes the name change, and right now, he’s going with the flow to see what is working and what isn’t.

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Chris Jericho Is Currently Scheduled For Stadium Stampede At AEW Double Or Nothing

Since returning to AEW, Jericho has been feuding with The Demand (Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona). He is set to face them at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view. It’ll be a Stadium Stampede match, where Jericho will be joined by Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Syndicate, as well as Kenny Omega, Jack Perry, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson.

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Ricochet also recruited members from The Don Callis Family (Mark Davis and Andrade El Idolo), as well as The Dogs (Clark Connors and David Finlay), for this bout. Do you like Jericho’s current ring name?

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Main image credit: IMAGO / FAMOUS