Swerve Strickland Warns WWE Not To Burn Danhausen Out

Swerve Strickland is happy for Danhausen, who made his WWE debut earlier this year. Danhausen became a popular name in the wrestling industry in the past few years, mostly known for his comedic segments.

At Elimination Chamber 2026, Danhausen would show up in WWE after a surprise was teased for the Premium Live Event. Since then, his popularity has exploded among the audience. Danhausen consistently receives screen time, even if it’s in a backstage segment, and he’s worked with some of the biggest wrestling stars in the world, such as John Cena.

Before joining WWE, he was part of the All Elite Wrestling roster. The company’s former World Champion, Swerve Strickland, recently shared his thoughts on Danhausen.

Also read: Corey Graves Calls CM Punk Vs Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 42 One Of The Greatest Main Events In History

Swerve Strickland Is Happy For Danhausen, Doesn’t Want WWE To Burn Him Out

While making an appearance on Bootleg Kev, Swerve Strickland said he’s happy for the opportunities Danhausen has received in WWE. He’s been doing a lot of work for the company, and Strickland hopes they don’t burn him out. Here’s the full quote:

“So happy for him. I just don’t want them to burn him out so quick before the year is over. I’m like, ‘No, you gotta cherish this guy.’ It’s a lot and on both shows. He’s busy, he’s moving, he’s at the headquarters, he’s at Miz’s house, he’s on RAW, he’s on SmackDown, he’s with Stephen A. Smith. I’m like, ‘There’s a lot of Danhausen.’ Congrats to him. You shouldn’t say no to all those opportunities. Take them, but man, I want to see these opportunities still happening in five years, three years, next year. I want to see these opportunities still happening for you and growing.” (H/T Fightful)

Also read: Trick Williams Reveals Lil Yachty Wants To Wrestle In WWE

Danhausen recently wrestled Kit Wilson and The Miz in a tag team match at WWE Backlash. His mystery partner for the night was Minihausen (El Torito). Swerve, on the other hand, is currently in a storyline where it’s being portrayed that AEW management doesn’t want him to appear on television due to concerns about locker room safety.

For more Swerve Strickland, Danhausen, and pro-wrestling news (WWE, AEW, etc), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

Main image credit: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire