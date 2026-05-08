Will Ospreay comments on what it means to be where he is today, without even setting foot in WWE.

Ospreay was recently interviewed by Forbes. When asked whether him potentially winning the AEW World Title at Wembley Stadium later this year is more about the belt or the overall journey, Ospreay gave a detailed answer.

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Will Ospreay Takes Pride In Not Being Made By WWE

Will Ospreay begins by saying the belt is a huge responsibility, and that only a “fine group of people” have ever won it. He wants to be one of those people.

During the conversation, Ospreay also mentions WWE. He has never worked for them and takes pride in it. He wants his journey so far to inspire the youth of pro-wrestlers in the UK to never make compromises in their beliefs. Here’s what Ospreay said:

“I was never made by WWE. I was never touched by them. I would hold such pride and honor in knowing that someone from England who never moved away from his country was able to do that. I really hope that inspires so many of the other UK lads and lasses over there that they don’t need to compromise on their beliefs or what they want.”

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Will Ospreay finishes the conversation by saying that right now, he wants this responsibility that comes with being the AEW World Champion. He wants to be the top guy of the company, someone who can be relied upon.

AEW All In Is Scheduled For August 30 This Year

AEW returns to Wembley Stadium later this year for their All In: London pay-per-view on August 30. Fans have been speculating that Will Ospreay will win the AEW World Championship on the show.

Darby Allin currently holds the AEW World Title. He won the belt on the April 15 edition of AEW Dynamite by defeating MJF. So far, Darby has defended the title against the likes of Brody King, Kevin Knight, and more. He recently challenged MJF to a title rematch at AEW Double or Nothing in a hair vs title match.

Before MJF vs Kenny Omega’s match at AEW Dynasty, fans thought it would be Ospreay vs Omega at All In. But The Cleaner failed to win the world title, and Darby later defeated MJF. If MJF fails to regain the belt, there’s a chance fans could end up seeing Allin vs Ospreay in London.

It’s also very likely that MJF regains the title this year and ends up feuding with Ospreay.

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Main image credit: AEW