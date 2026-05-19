MJF blasts Aleister Black for using AEW to return to WWE

MJF comments on Aleister Black.

Before his AEW departure, there were rumors floating around that Black refused to put people over on his way out. Many fans speculated that Black was only there in AEW, so he could return to WWE. This eventually happened when he made his return following post-WrestleMania on April 25, 2025.

But a year later, Black found himself out of work again. He’s been let go by WWE, along with his wife, Zelina Vega, and over a dozen other wrestlers.

Now that Black is no longer part of WWE, realistically, his options are to either work the indies or return to All Elite Wrestling, where he’s previously worked. But considering AEW isn’t currently negotiating with Black, one could say the company doesn’t have any interest in bringing him back.

Former AEW World Champion MJF recently did an interview with Ariel Helwani, where he namedropped Black as an example of someone who used AEW only to get back to WWE.

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MJF Says Aleister Black Used AEW As A Stepping Stone To Get Back To WWE

MJF starts by saying that he doesn’t know Malakai Black (his name in AEW) on a personal level, nor does he think he’s a bad guy. However, he believes that Black wanted a WrestleMania moment of his own. He came to AEW, but really wanted to go back to WWE.

“The biggest offender? I think it’s pretty obvious that’s Malakai Black. I don’t know the guy on a personal level. Do I think he’s a bad guy? No. Do I think he was a mark for wanting to have his Mania moment? Yeah, and there were a couple of guys like that, and they got weeded out.

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Some realized that the WWE dreamland wasn’t as exciting as it had first seemed. MJF claims these wrestlers will either agree to take a 50% pay cut to keep their jobs in WWE, or get released eventually.

“I’m not sh*ting on him, I’m just simply telling you what I was told by a majority of the locker room about this specific individual. So as a team captain, as a leader, and as someone that has been part of this promotion since day one, I don’t want to deal with guys that don’t want to be team players. F*ck off, go elsewhere. Or f*cking prove me wrong. I would love to be proved wrong.”

Do you agree with his comments about Aleister Black?

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