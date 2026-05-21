MJF Says He Would ‘Absolutely’ Welcome The New Day To AEW After WWE Departure

MJF wants to see The New Day in AEW.

The New Day’s departure from WWE was a surprising one. Even though in the past few years, we’ve seen several WWE wrestlers get released (such as Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt) that we, as fans, thought would be WWE lifers, it still felt incredibly weird to see Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods leave the company.

Fans found it even more absurd that WWE reportedly asked Kingston and Woods to take a 50% pay cut, despite being one of the most popular tag teams in modern-day wrestling history and being universally liked by wrestlers in the locker room. Kingston is a former WWE Champion as well and had been working for the company since first joining in 2006. His WWE stint ended after 20 years. Woods, on the other hand, joined the company in 2010, which was 16 years ago.

Several AEW wrestlers reacted to The New Day’s departure on social media. So far, many wrestlers have publicly said that they’d love to have Kingston and Woods join the AEW roster. Most recently, it was MJF.

Also read: Chris Jericho Reveals The Reason Behind His AEW Name Change

MJF On If He’d Like To See The New Day Join All Elite Wrestling

During an interview with Ariel Helwani, MJF discussed The New Day. Helwani asked MJF if he would like to see Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods join AEW, and he said, “absolutely.”

MJF understands that both of these wrestlers are highly talented and would shine wherever they go. AEW wrestlers often say that “AEW is where the best wrestle,” so it would make all the sense in the world if Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods join the company after their non-compete clauses end. Here’s what MJF said regarding The New Day:

“Yeah, absolutely. I don’t know what their contract situation is, but whenever they are legally allowed to come over, I think those are guys that would be incredible additions to the AEW roster. They are both crazy talented, massive stars, and guys who know their worth, which to me is the most impressive thing.”

Also read: Swerve Strickland Warns WWE Not To Burn Danhausen Out

While MJF would love to see Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods potentially join the AEW roster, he wasn’t too thrilled when asked about Aleister Black (Malakai Black), who also left WWE around the same time as The New Day. There were reports that Black’s stint with AEW ended on bad terms.

For more on MJF, New Day, and pro-wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

Main image credit: AEW