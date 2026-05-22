Adam Copeland Doesn’t Care If He Gets A John Cena-Style Retirement Tour In AEW

Adam Copeland returned to AEW earlier this year, along with his tag team partner Christian Cage, at AEW Revolution. Copeland had taken a break from AEW last year to film Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Copeland and Cage reignited their rivalry with FTR upon their return, and challenged them to an AEW Tag Team Titles match for the company’s Dynasty pay-per-view. They were unsuccessful in their attempt to win the tag titles then, and are currently scheduled for a rematch at AEW Double or Nothing.

Adam Copeland was recently interviewed by ClutchPoints, where he answered several questions about his career.

Also read: AJ Styles Picks Kenny Omega As His AEW Dream Match, Says It Won’t Happen

Adam Copeland Says He Doesn’t Need A John Cena Like Sendoff From Wrestling

During the interview, Adam Copeland was asked if he wanted to do a retirement tour as John Cena did in WWE. Copeland didn’t have a strong opinion about this. He is happy to do what Tony Khan asks of him.

Last time, he had to retire due to a serious neck injury, and this time, Copeland wants to go out the way he wants to.

“I already had my sendoff. This time, it’ll be my choice, and that makes it a different experience entirely.”

Copeland’s retirement announcement was one of the most emotional moments of his career, and this time, he isn’t sure if he wants to do something like that again.

“I don’t care if I get this big, tearful sendoff.” Regarding another retirement announcement, Copeland said he’s unsure “if I wanna do that again. I have no preconceived idea of what it needs to be.”

Also read: Charlotte Flair Opens Up on Ric Flair and John Cena Record Chase

Copeland is currently scheduled to team up with Christian Cage at AEW Double or Nothing later this month against FTR in an I Quit match. This bout will be for FTR’s AEW World Tag Team Championships. On the show, MJF will also wrestle Darby Allin for the AEW World Title in a Hair vs. Title match. Many fans don’t take a hair stipulation in wrestling seriously, and MJF believes this to be Vince McMahon’s fault.

Do you want to see Copeland do a retirement tour in All Elite Wrestling?

For more on Adam Copeland and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

Main image credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire