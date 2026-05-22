AJ Styles Picks Kenny Omega As His AEW Dream Match, Says It Won’t Happen

Since his retirement from professional wrestling back in January, AJ Styles has taken a new backstage role within WWE where he scouts new talent and helps coach younger wrestlers.

AJ Styles’ retirement match took place at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, where he wrestled Gunther. Post-retirement, Styles hinted that he could return to wrestling in the future if it meant wrestling with his son. Styles’ second-oldest child, Avery Jones, is training to become a wrestler, and The Phenomenal One personally has been helping him with that.

While Styles wrestled a ton of great wrestlers over the course of his career, there were still some dream matches that wrestling fans never got to see. One such match was against Kenny Omega, and even Styles admitted that he would’ve loved to have had this match, but it just won’t happen because he’s retired now.

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AJ Styles Picks Kenny Omega As His AEW Dream Match, But Says The Match Won’t Happen

On The Phenomenally Retro Podcast, AJ Styles was asked which AEW wrestler he’d like to have a dream match with, assuming he could. Styles didn’t hesitate to mention Kenny Omega’s name.

Omega has been an influential figure in the wrestling industry. He’s also one of the best wrestlers on the planet.

As fun as this match could’ve been for both wrestlers as well as the audience, AJ Styles also admitted that this bout won’t ever take place. Here’s the full quote:

“The same dream match that everybody wants me to have with Kenny Omega. The match that’s never gonna happen unless something crazy happens, and I can’t imagine that. Kenny’s my buddy, so to be in the ring with him would be fun and we’d tear the house down, I have no doubt about that. But again, that’s not gonna happen.”

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Kenny Omega is currently scheduled to team up with Jericho, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lasley and Shelton Benjamin) and Jack Perry in a Stadium Stampede match at AEW Double or Nothing 2026. His opponent for the night will be The Demand (Ricochet, Bishop Kan, Toa Liona), The Don Callis Family (Mark Davis and Andrade) and The Dogs (Clark Connors and David Finlay).

Fans can check out The Phenomenally Retro Podcast in the embed below:

Do you want to see Styles step into the ring again?

Also read: MJF Says He Would ‘Absolutely’ Welcome The New Day To AEW After WWE Departure

For more on AJ Styles, Kenny Omega, and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

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