Tony Khan Says Kenny Omega Is the Greatest Wrestler He’s Ever Seen

Tony Khan seems to believe that Kenny Omega is the greatest wrestler he’s ever seen.

Khan owns All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and has worked with hundreds of wrestlers since the promotion first started in 2019. It’s the same company where the likes of Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Cody Rhodes, Will Ospreay, and many more have worked. While they’re all great wrestlers, Omega seems to have impressed Tony Khan more than anyone else.

The AEW President recently commented on The Cleaner.

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Tony Khan Comments On Kenny Omega

Tony Khan was a recent guest on the Marking Out podcast, where he was asked who he would put on his Mount Rushmore. Without hesitating, Khan said it would be Kenny Omega.

Fans can check out Khan’s full comments below:

“If I could put a Mount Rushmore together with what I know and the people I’ve worked with, Kenny Omega would be at the top of it. I think Kenny Omega is the greatest wrestler I’ve ever seen.”

During the same interview, Tony Khan also compared Omega’s rivalry with Kazuchika Okada in NJPW to that of The Godfather, which is his way of saying it was perfect.

A lot of fans would agree with Khan on this one, because Omega vs Okada was one of NJPW’s greatest rivalries.

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Kenny Omega Failed To Win The AEW World Title This Year

A few weeks back, Kenny Omega challenged MJF for the AEW World Championship. This was their first match together since 2023.

Many fans expected Omega to win this bout, since the show was held in Canada. However, MJF surprised the audience when he defeated him with a Heat Seeker. Just a few days later, MJF defended his title against Darby Allin on AEW Dynamite. Allin had defeated Andrade during the Dynasty PPV to earn a title shot against MJF.

As for Omega, there have been rumors about a potential match with Will Ospreay later this year during AEW All In. The show takes place on August 30 at Wembley Stadium. But when Ospreay was recently interviewed by Adam Barnard of The Sportster. he was asked about potentially facing Darby Allin for the AEW World Title. Ospreay said it’d be a proud moment for him if he could win the title in London.

Do you want to see Omega vs Ospreay at AEW All In 2026?

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