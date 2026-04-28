Roman Reigns Vs Jacob Fatu For World Heavyweight Title Official For WWE Backlash 2026

On the Raw after WrestleMania 42, Jacob Fatu confronted Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns had just won the World Heavyweight Championship from CM Punk at WrestleMania 42 in Night 2’s main event.

Fatu demanded a championship match from Reigns, as he wanted to have everything that Reigns had. The Original Tribal Chief, however, wasn’t sure if Fatu was ready for the title belt. He wanted a week to think about it.

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Jacob Fatu Attacks Roman Reigns On WWE Raw, Gets Title Match For Backlash

This week, Jacob Fatu and Roman Reigns met again.

Reigns cut a promo in the ring. He said the World Heavyweight Championship was created in spite of him, to take the spotlight off him. But none of that worked. Now he has made this title prestigious as well.

“They made this title in spite of me. They made this title to try to take away from my shine. But it never worked. You see, there’s an old saying and it’s very true. The title don’t make the man… the man makes the title. And that’s exactly what I’ve done with this strap.

I put it in the main event. I put it in Night 2 of WrestleMania. I made this title relevant. Now, you can be proud of this title. Now, you can respect this title. Now, you can choose to actually acknowledge this title.” (H/t WrestlePurists)

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Fatu interrupted him again and demanded the title match again.

He says Reigns has been stuck in the main event bubble and hasn’t grinded as he did. It wasn’t until Solo Sikoa called that he got his start in WWE. Reigns says Fatu is either confused or dumber than he originally believed. It’s Reigns who runs WWE, and it was he who signed off on Fatu joining the company. Reigns says Fatu neither deserves the title match nor has he earned it. If Reigns agrees to it, that would be nepotism, which he can’t allow. This leads to Fatu hitting a Tongan Death Grip on Reigns. Fatu says he wants to take everything away from him.

Before the segment ends, Reigns manages to grab a mic and accept Fatu’s challenge for the WWE Backlash Premium Live Event. Both stars are currently scheduled to meet again next week on Monday Night Raw.

Jacob Fatu and Roman Reigns are both part of the Anoa’i wrestling family. It isn’t the first time there has been tension between him and his cousins.

Do you think Fatu will manage to capture the World Heavyweight Championship as he claims?

Main image credit: WWE