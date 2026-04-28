Ric Flair Issues Public Apology To Ludwig Kaiser Over WWE Criticism

Some days back, Ric Flair got on the Ariel Helwani Show where he revealed WWE didn’t invite him for WrestleMania 42. Flair claimed this happened due to a backstage dispute with Ludwig Kaiser, whom he referred to as Tiffany Stratton’s husband.

Last year, Tiffany and Charlotte Flair were working together in a WrestleMania rivalry. Tiffany brought up Charlotte’s previous relationship and how they ended with a divorce. Charlotte brought up Tiffany’s then boyfriend Ludwig Kaiser and said he was in her DMs. Kaiser later responded to this comment on social media, and simply denied them.

This seems to be the cause of issues between Ric Flair and Ludwig Kaiser. The Nature Boy threatened the 35-year old wrestler and said “he’s gonna go as far in wrestling as a gnat.”

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Ric Flair Apologizes To Ludwig Kaiser

A lot of fans sided with Ludwig Kaiser over this, simply because he hadn’t really done anything wrong as far as they’re aware. Ric Flair’s comments also didn’t make sense because he claimed Ludwig hasn’t appeared on television in a year, which isn’t really true either. He has been working as El Grande Americano for the past year.

On social media platform X, Ric Flair posted an apology to Kaiser for talking negatively about him. Flair says that he never implied Kaiser couldn’t work in the ring. He apologized for being upset and said he was just being protective of his daughter, Charlotte. Fans can read the full statement below:

“Mr. Ludwig Kaiser – I Never Implied That You Couldn’t Work, Or Didn’t Have Talent. I Actually Understand That You Are Doing Really Well With The Undertaker’s Promotion. I Am Sorry That I Got Upset. I Am Naturally Very Protective Of My Daughters As I Am Sure As You Grow Older, You Will Be Too. Continued Success! I Apologize For Anything I Said About You Personally. It Was Not About Your Professional Skill Which I Have Heard Is Very Good.”

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Ludwig has yet to publicly comment on the matter.

During the same interview, Flair also criticized Charlotte’s WrestleMania 42 match. He later went back on his word and claimed that people had misreported what he had said.

Ludwig Kaiser continues to thrive in Lucha Libre AAA. As El Grande Americano, he’s become one of the most popular babyfaces in all of Mexico. Next month, fans will see a mask vs mask match between El Grande Americano and “Original” El Grande Americano at AAA Noche de los Grandes.

Main image credit: Imago