Ric Flair Says He Wasn’t Invited To WrestleMania 42 After Threatening Ludwig Kaiser

Ric Flair has been one of the most influential wrestlers of his time; there’s no doubt about it. However, it doesn’t mean everything Flair does or even says is right.

The Nature Boy recently made news headlines after his comments on Ariel Helwani’s show. Flair claims that he wasn’t invited to WrestleMania 42 (where his daughter, Charlotte Flair, worked in a fatal-four-way tag team match for the Women’s Tag Titles) after an issue with Tiffany Stratton’s ‘husband,’ Ludwig Kaiser.

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Ric Flair Reveals A Dispute With Ludwid Kaiser As The Reason He Wasn’t Invited To WrestleMania 42

On the Ariel Helwani Show, Ric Flair says that last year he threatened to beat Ludwig Kaiser and, as a result of that, he wasn’t invited to WrestleMania.

Last year, Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton were feuding with each other over the Women’s Title. In one of their segments leading up to WrestleMania 41, Tiffany referenced Charlotte’s marriages and said she’s 0-3 in that department.

This led to Flair bringing up Tiffany’s boyfriend at that time, Ludwig Kaiser, on television. Charlotte claimed Ludwig was in her DMs.

The wrestler later responded to this promo with a Shawn Michaels clip where he said, “Please do not flatter yourself.”

It seems Ric Flair wasn’t happy with this interaction, so he threatened to beat Ludwig Kaiser. He got a couple of things wrong, though.

Kaiser isn’t Tiffany Stratton’s real-life husband. Both stars were dating at that time, but they weren’t married, nor are they together anymore. He also thinks Kaiser is 24 years old, is English, and because of their real-life dispute, he’s not on WWE television anymore.

“I didn’t get invited to WrestleMania this year. I threatened to beat up Tiffany Stratton’s husband last year, and I wasn’t allowed to go. A 24-year-old kid being threatened by a 76-year-old man, and I can’t go to WrestleMania. Are you kidding me? That English kid, he’s gonna go as far in wrestling as a gnat. He’ll be a fly on the wall in a year…”

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During the interview, Ric Flair also claims that after he threatened Kaiser, the latter went to Triple H and got him blocked from appearing on WrestleMania. He also called him a “little punk.” Flair’s comments have received a ton of attention online, with most fans siding with Kaiser on this one.

Kaiser currently portrays the role of El Grande Americano on AAA television. He adopted this moniker after Chad Gable’s injury and became one of the most over wrestlers in Mexico.

Main image credit: Imago