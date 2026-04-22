WWE Reportedly Planned A Longer Oba Femi Vs Brock Lesnar Feud

While Night 1 of WrestleMania 42 was a disappointment for a lot of fans, Night 2 on the other hand was everything wrestling fans could ask for. The opening match of the night was between Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi.

This was a pretty short match that was perfect to warm up the crowd for the second night of WrestleMania. Oba Femi defeated Brock Lesnar as expected. After the match, Lesnar left his boots and gloves in the ring and hinted at a retirement. We’ve been hearing about Lesnar’s retirement for years now. There was a time when The Beast considered leaving the sport during the Covid-19 pandemic but was eventually brought back to the ring.

Now it seems like Lesnar is ready to say goodbye to the business. If that’s the case, he has gone out putting over a talented youngster in Oba Femi.

But there’s a report that suggests their rivalry was initially going to go on for longer.

Also read: John Cena Calls WrestleMania 42 Segment With Danhausen One Of His Favorite WrestleMania Moments Ever

Oba Femi Vs Brock Lesnar Was Going To Be A Multi-Match Feud

On a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi. Meltzer says that at one point, WWE was planning to do a full rivalry between them. This means Lesnar and Femi were going to work a program for longer. They wouldn’t just have one WrestleMania match, but a series of them.

“At one point, they were actually going to do a (full) feud with Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi, but that was dropped weeks ago. At one point, this was not going to be a one-and-done.” (H/T WrestleZone)

Also read: Booker T Says Fan Filmed Him In Bathroom During WrestleMania Week

Paul Heyman Addressed Brock Lesnar’s Retirement On Raw After WrestleMania

A recent clip of Paul Heyman surfaced on the internet. It was from his interview with TMZ, where Heyman was asked about Lesnar’s retirement. He predicted that Lesnar will dominate wrestling for the next 15 years, and many assumed this was him dismissing the retirement angle fans saw at WrestleMania.

I want to congratulate @TMZ for the magnificent exclusive news regarding my comments on @BrockLesnar's retirement. Unfortunately, what's left out of their globally trending exclusive report is that the video was shot in NYC after my @fox5ny appearance two weeks ago… Context… — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) April 20, 2026

Heyman later provided a clarification on social media. He called out TMZ for removing important context from the clip. This interview was taken weeks before WrestleMania, and at that time, the answer made perfect sense as well.

Paul Heyman: "CM Punk ha besado el culo de todos los de backstage y tal. Pero los IDIOTAS de producción han mantenido a Brock Lesnar en el AHORA en la intro de WWE. DAROS CUENTA DE LA REALIDAD. PONEDLE EN EL FOREVER, PORQUE SIEMPRE SERÁ EL MAYOR …. QUE HA HABIDO EN UN RING DE… pic.twitter.com/1ldcnxUMSy — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) April 21, 2026

However, on the Raw after WrestleMania 42, Heyman addressed Lesnar’s apparent retirement and asked the WWE production team to remove Lesnar from the “Now” section of the “Then. Now. Forever” part of the intro, and move him to the “Forever” section. We still don’t know if this really means Lesnar has officially retired from wrestling or not.

Main image credit: WWE