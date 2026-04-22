John Cena Calls WrestleMania 42 Segment With Danhausen One Of His Favorite WrestleMania Moments Ever

WrestleMania 42 was a huge night for Danhausen. The Very Nice, Very Evil Superstar made his WWE debut earlier this year during Elimination Chamber.

His debut wasn’t received well by the fans, who were unhappy with the “mystery crate” reveal. While a lot of it wasn’t Danhausen’s fault, some fans assumed he just wouldn’t work in a WWE environment.

Danhausen quickly proved critics wrong when he showed up on Raw the next week to thunderous applause from the audience. Danhausen’s whole gimmick right now is being comic relief and sometimes cursing people. This has already given us many great segments. But at WrestleMania 42, the biggest stage of the year, he also got to share the ring with John Cena. The Cenation Leader hosted this year’s WrestleMania in Las Vegas. On Night 2, as Cena announced the WrestleMania attendance on Sunday, he was interrupted by The Miz and Kit Wilson.

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John Cena Says WrestleMania Moment With Danhausen Was One Of His Favorites

The Miz wanted his own WrestleMania moment. He grabbed a mic, but before he could speak, Danhausen interrupted them along with little Danhausens. One of them punched Kit Wilson in the groin, and shortly after, Danhausen did the same to The Miz. He then followed it up with Cena’s signature five knuckle shuffle, and then the little Danhausens carried Miz out of the ring. The segment between Cena and Danhausen was entertaining, and fans could see Cena struggling to hold back laughter. Following the show, Danhausen tweeted about this night.

55,000 humans cheered for Danhausen and chanted You. Are. Cursed! as Danhausen stood in a @WWE ring with his great new best friend @JohnCena at WRESTLEMANIA. Never Give Uphausen. Thank you John. pic.twitter.com/cZyYNdrdPD — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) April 20, 2026

Cena reposted Danhausen’s tweet and called this segment one of his favorite ‘Mania moments.

One of my favorite #WrestleMania moments ever. So happy we got an updated photograph together. https://t.co/2LPwyc4wW5 pic.twitter.com/vKml4xLEKW — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 21, 2026

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John Cena Retired From In-Ring Competition Last Year

Last year, John Cena worked his final WrestleMania. He battled Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the Night 2 main event.

Cena retired in December at the hands of Gunther, who managed to submit Cena. The Cenation Leader has said that he wants to set a trend and be the first wrestler to never come out of retirement. Fans have speculated that in the future, Cena might wrestle a match or two if the offer were right. But time and time again, Cena has reaffirmed that he has no plans of going back on his words.

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