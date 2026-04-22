Booker T Says Fan Filmed Him In Bathroom During WrestleMania Week

WrestleMania 42 featured both one of the best and worst events in the history of the show. While Night 1 was underwhelming with short matches, and the strange finish to Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton, Night 2 on the other hand featured some of the best wrestling shows overall of the year. The main event between CM Punk vs Roman Reigns was the highlight of the night, which ended without any outside interference or wacky finish (except all of the DQs the referee ignored.)

On some level, this was a huge night for many wrestlers. But what happened outside the show made many wrestlers feel uncomfortable and unsafe, to say the least.

A lot of fans may have already heard about the CM Punk altercation with a fan, where he smacked the phone out of someone who was filming an emotional moment between Bayley and AJ Lee. A lot of wrestlers have since come out on social media and talked about their own experiences during the WrestleMania 42 weekend.

Also read: Seth Rollins Says He’d Love To Challenge Winner Of Roman Reigns Vs CM Punk, But It Depends On His Own WrestleMania Performance

Booker T Reveals Fan Interaction That Made Him Feel Uncomfortable

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T revealed that a fan was filming him in the washroom during WrestleMania week. He says this was disrespectful, and one of the toughest things he had to deal with. Fans can read the full tweet below:

“I was walking out of the hotel and a guy just blocked me and he’s got his camera like this trying to [get a photo]. It was just so disrespectful. And if I would’ve bumped him and he went down or something, he probably would’ve been trying to sue me. Just so much goes into stuff like that. It’s the reason why guys and the girls do not want to put themselves in that situation. As soon as something happens, someone’s gonna cry wolf.

They were camped out everywhere. You couldn’t walk anywhere. And they were following you in the bathroom. I remember that the guy literally was filming me in the bathroom. And when I walked out he goes, ‘Hey, Booker.’ And I just kept walking because I was so mad because he was filming me in the bathroom.”

This isn’t just an isolated incident. Many wrestlers, over the past few months, have posted about similar stories. Fans online are criticizing WWE for not taking the safety of its wrestlers seriously. TKO is a multi-billion dollar company that can easily rent out a hotel for its wrestlers and provide better security to them.

Also read: Becky Lynch Calls For More Women’s WWE Main Events, Says ‘Two, Maybe Three, Four Dudes’ Are Constantly In The Main Event

WrestleMania 42 Featured Several High Profile Matches

This year’s WrestleMania in Las Vegas received mixed criticism from fans. As bad as Night 1 was, the Sunday show definitely showcased what these wrestlers were capable of. The opening match was awesome, and so was the Women’s Title match between Jade Cargill and Rhea Ripley. Even the main event didn’t disappoint the fans, compared to the Saturday show.

Main image credit: Imago