Seth Rollins Says He’d Love To Challenge Winner Of Roman Reigns Vs CM Punk, But It Depends On His Own WrestleMania Performance

Seth Rollins was the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion in WWE. His first reign with the title went on for 316 days, the longest in the title’s history so far.

Rollins would eventually lose the belt to Gunther at SummerSlam 2024. He won his second World Heavyweight Title back in SummerSlam 2025, when he cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase against CM Punk. While Rollins is no longer the champion, he’d love to get into the title picture after this year’s WrestleMania.

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Seth Rollins Comments On Challenging For The World Heavyweight Championship Post WrestleMania 42

As fans know, Roman Reigns and CM Punk are going to tussle it out over the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 42. The title currently belongs to Punk, who won it after Seth Rollins vacated it last year due to a shoulder injury.

During a recent appearance on ESPN’s Get Up, Seth Rollins said that he would “absolutely” love to challenge the winner of Roman Reigns and CM Punk’s World Heavyweight Title match at WrestleMania. But it will all depend on how he performs against Gunther on WrestleMania Sunday.

“I’d love to say yes, I’d love to say absolutely, but it really depends. It depends on how I perform on Saturday. If I come out and I’m not the man that I was, I’m not the performer that I was, then I’ve got to work my way back into title contention.

Now, it pains me a little bit to see these two guys going at it in the main event, Roman Reigns and CM Punk, for my World Title, but I’ve gotta be honest with myself and where I’m at in my career coming back from an injury, and I’ve gotta do everything I can to get myself in that position. If I come out and have a banger and I’m back into form, then I’ll be waiting on the other side of this thing for sure.”

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Seth Rollins hasn’t wrestled a single match since last year’s Crown Jewel. He returned from injury earlier this year, and targeted The Vision. Paul Heyman asked for some help from Gunther, which is why these two are having a match at WrestleMania. Rollins and Gunther have shared the ring before. They had a singles match back in 2019 as well, where Rollins won via disqualification.

It’ll be interesting to see what path Rollins takes post-WrestleMania. Whether it’s Punk or Reigns, he has a long history with both of them which can easily turn into a great storyline for SummerSlam down the line.

Do you want Seth Rollins to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship later this year?

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