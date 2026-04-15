CM Punk Explains Why He Speaks Up on Social Issues

CM Punk is one of the most outspoken wrestlers when it comes to raising his voice for social issues. In the past, he’s worn gear to support transgender rights, calling out wrestlers for not speaking on the Black Lives Matter movement, and attended the No Kings Protest.

This had a polarizing effect on fans. On one end of the spectrum, people praised him for speaking up on these issues, whereas others criticized him for being a hypocrite.

Nevertheless, Punk continues to raise his voice on his social media platforms and interviews time and time again. He was recently asked about the importance of doing this in a recent interview.

Also read: AJ Lee Explains Why She Keeps Her Life With CM Punk Private

CM Punk On The Importance Of Speaking About Important Social Issues Publicly

Speaking on the All The Smoke podcast recently, Punk explained why it’s important for him to speak about various social issues in society.

He understands wrestling shows are a form of escapism for many people who don’t want to get involved in politics, but says it’s important to discuss these events.

“It’s always the right time to do the right thing. My perspective on it now, is that I understand if you’re watching a wrestling show, you just want to see people clubbering each other and Shakespeare drama, that maybe you don’t want to get hit over the head with real world things of who is a Republican and who is a Democrat and these political things, but for me, especially today, the world is such an ugly place. I understand there being an escape, but when am I supposed to talk about this stuff? I do feel very strongly about things. I tend to lean more towards, I’m not being political, this is human rights. You either learn or you don’t that there is a right and there is a wrong. Where we are as a country now, I feel like we’re going backwards. We are and we’re talking about taking rights away from marginalized groups. I feel that we as people have never been represented by our government in a proper way. I think Obama was President for eight years, and the pendulum swung so far in the other direction after a while, and now we’re dealing with the repercussions of that.

Later, CM Punk says that he mostly talks about these things on his social media because that’s his platform. He doesn’t like being political on television because it could divide the fanbase, but sometimes the issues are just too hard for him to ignore.

In the same interview, CM Punk discussed reaching out to Triple H after his cardiac event, which was revealed back in September 2021. He credited watching a clip of Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior reconciling with each other for it.

CM Punk Will Main Event WrestleMania Against Roman Reigns This Month

On the wrestling side of things, CM Punk is currently scheduled to defend his World Heavyweight Title against the Original Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

Punk and Reigns have been feuding with each other for quite a while now, but things took a personal turn earlier this year when the latter won the Men’s Royal Rumble match and challenged him for the title.

In the past couple of weeks, Punk and Reigns have taken many shots at each other. Some of their promos were intense, and it’s only made their storyline more exciting.

At WrestleMania 42, fans will find out who walks out of the Allegiant Stadium as the World Heavyweight Champion.

Also read: 5 WrestleMania Shows That Everyone Should Watch

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