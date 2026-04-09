AJ Lee Explains Why She Keeps Her Life With CM Punk Private

AJ Lee and CM Punk were two of the most desired names among wrestling fans who wanted them to return to WWE. Fans got to see Punk’s comeback to WWE during Survivor Series WarGames 2023, and two years later, they got to see AJ Lee make her return as well.

Punk and Lee are two private individuals who don’t really share a lot about their personal lives with the fans. Lee recently gave an interview where she explained her decision to keep certain things private from the public.

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AJ Lee Says She’s Purposeful About What Kind Of Stuff She Shares With The Fans

Speaking with US Weekly recently, AJ Lee said that she’s a private person and has tried to be purposeful about what kind of information about her life she makes public to fans. When it comes to things that could help other people, however, Lee doesn’t hold back on her thoughts. Here’s what Lee said:

“Something I’ve tried to be purposeful about is sharing what I’m comfortable with and sharing what I think can help people. I don’t really take pictures of my house. I didn’t talk about my relationship for like a decade. I don’t think I even posted my husband on Instagram. I’m pretty private about the stuff that I think is just mine.

But when I feel like there’s stuff either I’ve gone through or learned from and I can share that with people and make them feel less alone, then I’m so happy to be an open book. I think that’s why I have this relationship with my fans that feels so tight and everlasting. They’re so good to me because we’ve been vulnerable with each other in that way.”

Also read: Pat McAfee Originally Rejected WWE Return, Was Always WWE’s Celebrity Choice for Randy Orton vs Cody Rhodes

AJ Lee is currently preparing for her WrestleMania 42 Women’s Intercontinental Championship match against Becky Lynch. These two stars have been feuding with each other for a long time. Hopefully wrestling fans will see a culmination of their rivalry at the Show of Shows this year.

To read more news articles about WWE Superstar AJ Lee, fans can click on this link.

Main image credit: Imago