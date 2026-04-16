Becky Lynch Calls For More Women’s WWE Main Events, Says ‘Two, Maybe Three, Four Dudes’ Are Constantly In The Main Event

Becky Lynch was part of the first female WrestleMania headliner, along with Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. Today, Lynch is still one of the top female superstars in all of wrestling.

Many fans would put her at the top of their Mount Rushmore for how she changed the business for everyone else. And it’s not her saying it either, Sports Illustrated says it, and so does Bleacher Report.

But how long can Becky Lynch still go? In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Lynch was asked about a comment she made on WWE Unreal’s Season 2, where she said her current WWE contract would likely be her final. During the conversation, Lynch clarified that as of right now, it’s not something set in stone. She could retire after her current deal, or she could continue wrestling, as she’s not sure about it yet.

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Becky Lynch Says Female Stars Should Be Featured Again In The Main Event

Later, Becky Lynch says she wants to leave the business in a better place than she found it. She also wants to change the main event scene around WWE, and have more women featured prominently on the card.

As fans know, male stars have mostly kept a tight grip on the main event scene in the last few years. It’s a combination of four to five wrestlers taking away all the spotlight in WWE. Lynch believes a change needs to happen here. Here’s what Becky Lynch said:

“I just want to tell good stories, have good matches. Want to make sure that the business is better when I leave it than how I found it. I know that what I have done is prove that women could be the biggest stars in this company, and they are and can be. I think sometimes we need to fight to make sure we’re positioned as such, because you can be a huge name, but if you’re not positioned in the main event. It’s very easy when we condition the audience, this person’s the main event, this person’s the main event, this person’s the main event, we see them as the main event.

When we don’t condition the audience, then it becomes a little bit harder, and for the last few years, I think we’ve, for the most part, those main events have gone to two, maybe three, four dudes constantly. I think we need to change that again. I think we need to. I don’t know what that means, whether that means fighting a bit more, whether it’s me or somebody else.”

Becky Lynch was part of the original women’s WrestleMania main event in 2019. Since then, only one more match has headlined the Show of Shows (Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair, Night 1 of WrestleMania 37). If WWE puts in more effort towards building female stars again, there’s a chance one of them headlines ‘Mania again. For now, fans can only hope.

As for Lynch, she will step foot into Allegiant Stadium for WrestleMania 42 in just a few days to take on AJ Lee for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. This match would likely culminate the rivalry between these female performers who’ve been feuding since the latter half of last year.

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