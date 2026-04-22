Ric Flair Didn’t Like Charlotte Flair’s WrestleMania Match, Wants Her Back As A Singles Star

Many fans already know by this point that Ric Flair wasn’t invited to WrestleMania 42. He recently revealed a dispute with Ludwig Kaiser from last year, which led to WWE ghosting him afterward. Flair made these comments on the Ariel Helwani show.

During the same interview, Ric talked about his daughter, Charlotte Flair.

She was part of this year’s WrestleMania, where she teamed up with Alexa Bliss in a fatal-four-way match against Brie Bella & Paige (replacement for Nikki Bella), The Irresistible Forces (Nia Jax & Lash Legend), and Bayley & Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Brie and Paige ended up winning the titles during the match.

While most fans enjoyed this match, Ric Flair was one of the people who didn’t like it at all.

Also read: Ric Flair Says He Wasn’t Invited To WrestleMania 42 After Threatening Ludwig Kaiser

Ric Flair Says He Didn’t Enjoy Charlotte Flair’s WrestleMania 42 Match

At WrestleMania 42, Charlotte and Alexa failed to recapture the tag titles. Originally, the match was going to feature The Bella Twins (Brie Bella and Nikki Bella), but on the show, it was revealed that Nikki wasn’t medically cleared to wrestle, so she brought Paige to fill in for her.

On the Ariel Helwani Show, Ric Flair says he wasn’t a fan of this bout, as he wants to see Charlotte return to being a singles star again and be part of the main event scene.

“I didn’t like her match at all, and I think that Ashley (Charlotte) needs to be (a singles wrestler), and I know she enjoys her relationship with Alexa, but if Ashley is not in a title picture right now, in my life and as a spectator, without her in the main event in a singles match.”

The Nature Boy also discussed Charlotte’s WrestleMania 39 match against Rhea Ripley and called it one of the best women’s matches in WWE history.

“The match she had with Rhea Ripley two years ago, they’ve never had a match like that ever in the history of women’s wrestling, and Rhea’s getting gold as well, I’m putting them both over.”

Also read: John Cena Calls WrestleMania 42 Segment With Danhausen One Of His Favorite WrestleMania Moments Ever

Both wrestlers started teaming up last year. Together, they’ve won the Women’s Tag Team Titles twice.

In recent interviews, Charlotte Flair has discussed her on-screen partnership with Alexa Bliss many times. She’s always spoken highly of her.

Other matches on this year’s WrestleMania card include Oba Femi vs Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns vs CM Punk, and more.

Main image credit: